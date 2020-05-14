AURORA — Mike Duffy is probably not unlike many others so far in 2020 when it comes to wanting to make a big entertainment event happen.
Safety has to come first. And with something like the COVID-19 pandemic these days, there is still a lot of uncertainty, plus it does not appear a preventative vaccine will be ready for awhile.
Therefore, the manager of Kenlake State Resort Park had to make a painful decision last week. The 2020 version of the Hot August Blues Festival at the park will have to wait a year.
“I appreciate everything that everybody is trying to do to keep all of us safe, and I don’t want to move in the opposite direction,” Duffy said of the cancellation that comes in what would have been the festival’s 31st edition. “And it will still be the 31st, hopefully when we’re able to have it in 2021.
“But for me personally, and this has been true for me as a resort manager also, I do not want to do anything that’s possibly going to hurt people. You don’t want to make a decision where you feel like it’s going to put people in danger.”
Longtime Fulton blues performer Lew Jetton, well known for his group Lew Jetton and 61 South, began promoting the festival in 2017 and last year’s event was one of the strongest in recent memory with several high-profile acts headlining the bill, including blues legends Reba Russell and Joanna Connor. However, Jetton chose to relinquish the promoter’s role in January, citing the need to devote more time to his family.
Duffy said the search for a new promoter did not go too well, so the park assumed control, though Jetton and his stage manager the past three festivals, Eric Allen, were still providing assistance.
“It was important for me to do everything I could to keep it alive and to help the park do what it could for the community,” Duffy said. “It’s definitely very emotional. A lot of people are very emotionally connected to that festival and I was looking forward to the challenge of putting it together.”
However, an article Duffy said he read several weeks earlier about the cancellation of some other events in Kentucky made him think twice about going ahead with Hot August Blues. The events included in that article were the Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond music festivals in Louisville that were scheduled for after the event at Kenlake.
“The thing that really got me as I was reading was the organizers were saying that they couldn’t guarantee the stuff you have to be able to guarantee in order to make festivals like those happen. There was so much uncertainty and it was hard to properly plan,” Duffy said. “I looked at our event and began to see that it might take a while to get things together. You don’t want to be still putting your ducks in a row come August.”
Gil Lawson, who is the media information officer for Kentucky State Parks, said Wednesday that Hot August Blues is not the only state parks-related event to fall by the wayside this year.
“We’ve had to cancel several in fact,” Lawson said. “Two of note are the arts and crafts fair that happens Memorial Day weekend at Kentucky Dam Village (in nearby Gilbertsville) and the year-round cave tours at Carter Caves (in eastern Kentucky). We don't know when those are going to resume.”
Lawson said the parks themselves remain open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but this is only for visitors wishing to take walks on the park grounds and trails. Facilities such as lodges/hotels, restaurants, pools, campgrounds, playgrounds and marinas, when applicable, are all closed due to the virus. Golf courses are open, but only to players who walk the courses or supply their own carts.
With all of the uncertainty of the virus, and with other parks having to halt their activities, Lawson said the decision to scrap Hot August Blues this year was predictable.
“We know a lot of people enjoy it and I can’t think of many, if any, quite like it in the state,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get this back up and running for next year.”
