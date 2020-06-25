MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s financial situation actually improved in the month of May.
It lost $763,000 in income from operations, which followed what MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford called the single-worst month in the hospital’s history in April. where it lost $2.4 million. Such is life these days for MCCH and pretty much every other hospital/medical facility in the nation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues keep a chokehold on these entities.
“And it’s just not going away,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner during Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. “This is not going to end in June or July or August and I hope I’m wrong. Right now, we’re facing what hospitals across the state and the nation are facing. When I talk to our fellow local hospitals here and ask if they’re seeing the same trends, the answer is always ‘yes.’
“That’s the case whether you’re talking about Murray-Calloway or up in Danville or Campbellsville.”
This comes as Bradford noted some positives in the monthly volume report. He said the hospital’s emergency room visits increased by 39% over April with outpatient non-ER visits improving by 50%. Overall surgical procedures at the hospital have also dramatically increased since April by 82%. However, most other volume statistics continued to trend down as overall revenues still finished 39% below budget. He said the operating loss for May was under budget by $856,000.
“It’s hard to call a decrease of $763,000 a good month, but, relatively speaking, it was,” Bradford said.
This is why Penner told the board about some hard decisions that have been made the past several weeks. He said cost-cutting measures have included early retirements, having some furloughs go from temporary to permanent, as well as cutting service lines that were not profitable.
He also said physician and senior management salaries were being slashed 20% and director operating budgets were being reduced by 20 to 30%. Staffing hours are being reduced and operating rooms are being consolidated.
Penner then showed the board an article from a leading health care publication that showed how 42 hospitals nationwide have had to close, some since the pandemic began. Others, like Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, a 214-bed facility that has served that city for about 70 years, were hoping to stay open into the fall, but had to close its doors because its financial condition was too weak to last that long.
“We’re doing these things so we don’t become No. 43,” Penner said, adding that this meant doing something that, previously, would have been unthinkable. Wednesday, the board approved the contracting of a new auditing firm, Blue and Co. of Louisville, after it had utilized the LBMC firm from Brentwood, Tennessee the past 13 years. The move was made to save funds.
“To include someone that we’ve been very satisfied with, that shows you the lengths we’re having to go,” he said. “Look, we’ve got to do the right things in order to conserve as much cash as we possibly can. We’re taking this very seriously.”
The hospital did receive some positive news Wednesday when the offices of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced that the settlement of a 13-year dispute regarding Medicaid funding rates resulted in $383 million in state and federal funds going to 54 Kentucky hospitals. MCCH will receive more than $4 million from its participation.
Bradford also announced that, so far, MCCH has received just shy of $9 million in CARES stimulus package funds, but he reminded the board that, at some point, the hospital will have to begin reporting back to the government the costs that have been incurred just because of the pandemic. He said that any funding received in excess of those costs, as well as lost revenues, may have to be repaid.
And Penner’s idea that the coronavirus is not leaving Calloway County anytime soon seems to be validated by the report of hospital Vice President of Patient Care Jeff Eye, who said Wednesday that the hospital has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks. This is confirmed from statistics of the Calloway County Health Department, which has reported 15 cases in the past week after not reporting a single Calloway County COVID-19 positive case for much of the previous week.
Two more cases were reported by the health department Wednesday, sending the county’s total number of cases during the pandemic to 69. However, Penner and Eye said that is only telling a small part of the entire story.
“If we only took care of Calloway County, that would be great, but we also take care of Trigg County and Marshall County and south Graves County,” Penner said. “One of our patients who passed away was from McCracken County as well, so there’s more to it.”
Eye said, so far, the hospital has tested 4,700 patients, with more than 200 of those testing positive for the virus. He said MCCH has admitted 19 COVID-19 patients so far, with three of those having been treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit, then transferred to larger facilities in the region. He also said four deaths have occurred from the virus at MCCH with two others in which the virus was not the primary cause but the patients had tested positive. So far, Calloway County has had only one of its residents be documented as having died as a result of the virus.
Eye said a fifth patient is probably going to die at MCCH in the next few days. It is not known from which county that patient resides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.