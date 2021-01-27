MURRAY – COVID-19 claimed yet another life of a Calloway County resident Tuesday.
In its daily COVID-19 report it released Tuesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department said that it had received confirmation of one death that went along with 19 new cases of the coronavirus. The death marked the 44th fatality since the pandemic entered Calloway County a little less than a year ago.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the health department said.
The health department did not provide any other information in regards to the latest death in the county. However, the Office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported Monday that it had received word that a 59-year-old female from the county was included in that day’s list of fatalities from throughout the common wealth.
That was one of 39 deaths reported throughout Kentucky Monday. However, no Calloway deaths were included in Beshear’s Tuesday report. He did report 35 new deaths on Tuesday.
In addition, the Calloway health department said that it had received notification of 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That raises the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic in the county to 3,094.
So far, the health department said that 2848 patients have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, the health department said there 202 active cases, with 192 isolated at home and 10 hospitalized. That represents a slight rise in hospitalization cases from the past several days when that number had fallen into the single digits.
The health department did not have any word as to the hospitalized patients’ conditions, adding that all of the virus patients listed are residents of the county and that additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department has said that it will periodically report its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of Thursday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
