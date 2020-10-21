MURRAY — The third week of October is one of Karen McCuiston’s favorite times of the year.
It is when Kentucky observes Safe Schools Week, which is designed to promote the idea of safety inside the commonwealth’s schools, dealing with more serious issues like bullying and school violence, along with softer ideas such as being kind and courteous to one another. And for McCuiston, it is usually a time of fun as she utilizes local children to perform musical routines and skits to coincide with the customary signing of the proclamation by local leaders witnessed by representatives of both Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District.
Tuesday, there was no such pomp and circumstance. Schools were only represented by upper administration. No children or their teachers were there, a precaution because of this year’s ultimate downer, COVID-19. However, that did not stop the week from being observed, though the ceremony was much lower-key than McCuiston, director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety Resource Center at Murray State University, preferred.
“Oh I want the kids here! It’s killing me,” McCuiston said Tuesday before Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers signed the proclamation documents at Murray City Hall, which is where McCuiston led last year’s celebration after rain moved it indoors.
“My grandbabies got to come for the first time last year. They both said, ‘but Mimi, we can’t be there!’ I said, ‘Oh I know and I’m so sorry!’”
Yet, it appears schools, hampered as they are by the coronavirus, are still finding ways to observe this week. McCuiston said she has seen numerous school districts throughout the commonwealth take advantage of technology to join the movement to keep schools safe.
“Kids are doing videos. The principals are using non-traditional learning videos and it’s so exciting!” McCuiston said. “We’ve had two from (Murray-area campuses). We’ve had some from Carroll County (between Louisville and Cincinnati) and we’ve got some from Lynn Camp (in the far-eastern part of the commonwealth).”
Not surprisingly, this year’s campaign has a heavy COVID-19 theme and McCuiston said that was by design.
“We didn’t want to add any burden this year to our teachers with having something new to talk about with bullying or anything like that. We do that over and over with the anti-violence message. This year, we wanted them to have easier ways or more fun ways of talking about things like masking up, getting those hands washed, keeping that safe distance,” she said of how the aim is for these acts to become habits away from school too. “We also have a lot of mental health issues going on, as well as with wellness in general .
“I know this is true. I don’t Zoom well. It just doesn’t translate well for me so I know it doesn’t translate well for the kids in school. We’re just having to do certain things right now that are just … different.”
So McCuiston and her fellow educators are diving into this program with one thing in mind, getting back to how things were before COVID-19 hit. That means getting back to how she wants to celebrate this occasion.
“I don’t know what it’s going to be like, but I know it’s going to be joyous,” she said, hopeful that, a year from now. she will be able to lead children, including her grandchildren, in another skit or song to celebrate the idea of safety in school. “We’ve been able to do this at the court square outside over the years and we’ve danced and chanted and sang and done so many things that are so exciting. I think we’ll appreciate it more because, when you’ve lost something and you get it back there’s something that makes it more precious.
“What I really love, though, is how the two school districts come together for this. I know it gets a little tense on the football field or basketball court when they play, but, with this, we have this camaraderie when it comes to the priority of keeping our kids safe and letting them learn to the best of their ability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.