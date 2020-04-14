BENTON — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc with preparations for one of the most high-profile trials in several years in western Kentucky.
Monday, the principles involved with the case of Gabriel Parker, who is accused of killing two students and wounding 14 others in a January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville, met via remote video conference to attempt to determine what path to take in the case. Parker’s trial is to begin June 1 in Hopkinsville.
However, that is going to depend on the status of the pandemic at that time. Currently, the Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered all courthouses/judicial facilities in Kentucky closed to the public through at least May 1, meaning criminal cases are on hold, with few exceptions.
“This is having a huge impact on our criminal justice system and that may include this case as well,” said Kentucky 42nd Circuit Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson, who represents both Marshall and Calloway counties, at the close of Monday’s hearing in which he and Parker were in the Marshall Circuit Courtroom in Benton, but others were participating via video technology offsite.
“We’ll hope there’s a way to maneuver through this and not have to continue the trial, but the law is the law and whatever the law requires, the court must follow.”
Defense attorneys Tom Griffiths and Doug Moore were able to participate from their respective law offices, while 42nd Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust was in his office inside the Marshall County Judicial Building, just one floor below the courtroom. Foust, who has been in the law profession for 35 years, more than 25 were as a judge, said he has never seen a situation like what exists because of COVID-19.
“I haven’t seen anything that had quite the impact that this is having, and unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do,” Foust said. “I mean, today’s hearing we did by Skype; I never would’ve thought this would be necessary.
“We’ve got to figure it out, though. Right now, both sides are having trouble getting our witnesses prepped and this is with out-of-state witnesses that both sides need.”
That has been made very difficult because health officials are strongly discouraging out-of-state travel.
“Exactly and there’s not a judge in Tennessee that’s going to order doctors (from Vanderbilt University in Nashville) to come and testify with right now,” Foust said. “Everybody wants to get this thing resolved and, as I’ve said from the very first time I talked with the victims’ families, we want to do it right, and we want to do it once.”
Jameson set an April 28 status hearing date for the case, at which time, he said he is hoping a more clear picture as to where this trial is going will have emerged.
“Neither the prosecution or the defense is trying to delay anything. This is just the hand that has been dealt to us and we’re like, ‘What do we do?’”
Parker is charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in the first degree for his alleged role in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 23, 2018. The shooting resulted in the deaths of students Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, both 15.
The trial was moved last year out of Marshall County to the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville. It is expected to take several weeks.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.