MURRAY — Whereas several area hospitals have opted to furlough their employees, meaning they are not getting paid but still receive benefits, due to drops in revenue and patient volume associated with COVID-19, Murray-Calloway County Hospital had managed to avoid this step.
MCCH’s time, though, appears to have come. Thursday afternoon, the hospital announced that it is making plans for this step to offset financial losses.
“It is inevitable,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner, adding that plans are not finalized. He believes this may happen sometime next week. “But it's coming.
“This could take place next week or the first of May, but we won’t finalize anything until after we meet with our directors and vice presidents to see what the best plans are going to be. Our thoughts (in delaying furloughs) was to do everything we could to minimize the impact on our staff, but we also have to remember the longterm viability of the hospital.”
Penner said these are not layoffs that are occurring, and he expects employees to return to their jobs when the pandemic has passed, whenever that is.
“The problem is that we don’t know (when the end of the pandemic will come),” he said. As of Thursday afternoon, Calloway County was holding at 19 cases of COVID-19, six of which have been reported this week alone by the Calloway County Health Department. “We still have services available, but our volumes have dropped off and we’re running at about 50% revenue right now.
“We’ve already watched the hospitals in Paducah and Hopkinsville and others do the same thing. When you have such a large work force (MCCH employs about 1,100 people) and so many of them are on the sidelines, you just can’t continue like you have been. Cash flow is not coming in from the government fast enough to support us.”
Like most hospitals in the United States, MCCH relies heavily on revenues produced from affiliated specialty clinics, but with the COVID-19 crisis still ongoing, those clinics have had to cease operations because many of their procedures are deemed “elective,” meaning they do not fall under being classified as emergencies. The idea behind orders of such leaders as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and others across the country is minimizing crowds in doctor’s office, where the virus could spread.
However, that is putting a huge strain on hospitals and other facilities. MCCH is expecting to lose $5.3 million in April alone in net revenues. It did receive $2.3 million through the recently-passed CARES Act of Congress, but that is still not enough to offset such a shortfall and avoid furloughs.
Some employees will have furloughs that will involve reduced work schedules, while others will involve employees being relieved of duties temporarily. All management positions will take a minimum 20% reduction. All furloughed employees are eligible for unemployment benefits and will keep their medical benefits, the hospital said.
“That’s the important thing; by doing this, we’re giving our people the chance to receive unemployment,” said Penner, who has taken the first pay cut himself, for two pay periods. “Right now, there’s only one person not getting paid, and that’s me.
“Our thought with this is we wanted to extend a lot of loyalty to our staff because this is not about finances, it’s about people.”
Penner also said that, while employees will be furloughed, the hospital will continue to operate and receive patients.
“We are continuing to provide urgent and emergency health care and surgery services throughout our hospital and physician clinics,” he said. “We don’t want any patients or community members to perceive that they need to avoid or delay necessary care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.