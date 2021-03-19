MURRAY — During the February 2020 meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, the subject of something called “the coronavirus” had arisen.
No cases had been reported, as of yet, in Calloway County, but both Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner and Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye had addressed the virus. And Penner had issued a warning.
“We talk about Flu A and Flu B all of the time, but here’s the thing … we’re also exposed to this kind of thing several times in our lives and when you’ve had it enough, your body kind of adjusts to it,” Penner said. “We don’t have that yet with the coronavirus.”
Less than a month later, Penner, Eye and other hospital officials, as well as local and state health officials were facing a situation that they all knew would come, but had hoped might somehow be avoided. In fact, the exact date was March 20, 2020, the day the community learned that someone from Calloway County had tested positive for the virus, which, by then, had come to be known by another name, COVID-19.
“I think all of us still remember that day,” Penner recalled Thursday. “It’s the day it came to our county.
“I think we had all gone through the preparation and seen it at our county’s borders, but when it finally arrived, it was a very sobering moment for everyone at the hospital.”
Even more imposing, Penner said, was that the first person diagnosed was one of MCCH’s own.
“It was a nurse, in fact,” he said of the patient, who has not been publicly identified. “It set the tone that nobody, not even healthcare workers, were immune from this virus.”
There were indications that it was probably a matter of time before the virus would be diagnosed locally. The previous day, in fact, it became known that a non-Calloway County resident, had tested positive after attending services the previous week at University Church of Christ.
The duty of officially announcing the county’s first resident to test positive was left to someone who was starting to become a familiar name at that point. Kim Paschall was the director of nursing for the Calloway County Health Department and, at that point, had been issuing advisories to prepare the community.
However, she said that when she and others at the health department’s office received the actual word, through its fax machine on the morning of March 20, that Case No. 1 had developed in the county, reality hit.
“It was exciting and scary at the same time,” said Paschall, who is still nursing director but has also added the title of interim director of public health within the past year. “We were expecting it, so we had been doing all kinds of preparation and getting things ready and we had the idea of, ‘Hey! This is OK. This is what we do in public health.’
“It’s hard to believe that it’s now been almost a year.”
That is the same sentiment for Dr. Bob Hughes, who is the managing partner for Village Medical in Murray (formerly Primary Care Medical Center), as well as the chief medical officer at Murray State University, where Village Medical runs the university’s Student Health Services.
It is also easy for him to remember March 20 as being the day COVID-19 came to Murray. That date just happens to be his birthday.
“Oh my goodness,” Hughes said Thursday when he was reminded that he shares his big day with an infamous anniversary in Murray-Calloway County’s history. “But if you ask me what I think about this past year, I’ll tell you that it has been a long year, a trying year, and it’s certainly been a year of firsts and a year of challenges.
“Talking about (March 20), before that, I could actually see it coming, from reading the news and how (COVID-19) was hitting Italy. It told me we had better get ready, and I remember talking to one of my nurses (at Village Medical) about it and I told her, ‘It’ll be here in two weeks,’ and it was about two weeks after that you were hearing about the first case in the United States, and, as we saw, the majority of the cases that came through New York (City) and came to America, came through Europe.”
It was in early March that a confirmed case was diagnosed in Franklin, Tennessee. Not long after that, a confirmed case surfaced at the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville. That was days before the first case was confirmed in Murray.
While the health department hit the pandemic head on and has not stopped doing what it can to attack the virus from its end, Paschall said the road taken in the last year has been very long and very hard. As of Thursday, she has had the duty of watching 49 Calloway residents die as a result of COVID-19, with more than 3,300 having tested positive.
Many of those deaths and daily cases happened in the fall as the pandemic grew progressively worse. Eventual high-water marks would be established on Nov. 23, when the county experienced four deaths in a single day, and Jan. 5, when it had its highest number of cases so far, 66.
“That was awful, just awful,” Paschall said. “We had some pretty high numbers then and it was looking bad.”
Things have stabilized since January. Now, Paschall is watching daily cases of maybe one or two be reported. Sometimes, there are none at all. There is also a vaccine available to combat the virus.
That is a far cry from days she was having to talk to representatives of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Director of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack, sometimes more than once a day.
“They’ve been wonderful to work with and have been helpful with so many parts of this, along with answering all of the questions about this we’ve had,” Paschall said.
In that February 2020 meeting of the hospital board, Penner had said that he was speaking from experience when he said that he was hopeful the virus, once in the United States, would behave like other ailments, such as the flu. He had said that increasing temperatures with the arrival of spring, then summer, tend to render such diseases dormant.
He said he realized quickly that this was not the case with COVID-19.
“Normally, these things come up in November and go through March, then go away. This didn’t act like, walk like or respond like the flu,” Penner said. “It was much more virulent and proved to be hard to kill than initially anticipated.
“Remember, we were dealing with something where there were no medical books on what to do. I don’t think it surfaced until November 2019 in China, so this is something where we were learning as we go.”
With things having stabilized considerably, though, no one is declaring the pandemic over, especially Hughes, who tested positive in late 2020, then battled its effects before emerging from the fight, having regained his health.
“The thing about that was I got it five days after I got my first shot,” Hughes said. “I was probably, oh, about 16 days from being where I needed to be with immunity. And this was after I had my nose in this pretty much every day for nine months. But I had always thought that this would take me out. I told people as this was starting, ‘Yep, this is what’s going to be my end.’
“I’ve lost several patients from this. I’ve been there when one or two of them died, and we’re talking about people I’ve seen for 30-plus years. I just don’t want to see people dropping their guard. This is not over with and we need to reach herd immunity, then (celebrate), not just because we have falling numbers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.