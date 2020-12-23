MURRAY — It was a flurry of activity Tuesday morning at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and, while the pace being set may have been a bit too fast at times, seemingly everyone was in agreement of one thing.
This was a big day, and a good day.
The activity was created by the arrival of the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine that were created by the Massachusetts biotechnology company Moderna. And it did not take long for that cargo to be put to use, a little more than an hour, to be exact, with hospital CEO Jerry Penner and nurse Debbie Warner, who has spent the last nine months administering a lot of nasal swabs that are used for testing for the coronavirus, becoming the first two employees to receive the shots.
“It is a huge day,” said MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Jeff Eye, who joined Emergency Department Director Scarlett Barnett in administering the injections. “This was almost a year in coming, right?
“We’ve always known we’d get a vaccine, but Operation Warp Speed (which is what the quest to develop the shot has been called) has been amazing to get it done that quickly, using this new Messenger RNA vaccine technology. That made it easier to design and to start getting clinical trials done quickly, so there’s a lot of people who have been working a lot of hours to get us where we are today.
“When (the pandemic) first started, I would’ve said that there’s no way we have it this fast (the first cases of the coronavirus in the United States were not documented until February). As the pandemic progressed, though, and we’ve been seeing the news coming out on the clinical trials, it made it apparent that this would be going quickly. It’s still surprising that it’s happening this quickly to me.”
Last week, 11 Kentucky hospitals and medical facilities received the first COVID shots that were created by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer. On Friday, though, Eye said MCCH was informed that it could expect the Moderna shipment to arrive sometime this week. He admitted that when the shipment arrived on the MCCH docks at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, it came a bit unexpected.
“These things are difficult to plan, but we knew we would want to put them to use as soon as we got them,” Eye said, adding that one thing the hospital made sure to do was to administer the vaccine on somewhat of a staggered schedule. “Every vile comes with 10 vaccinations, so what we determined is that we wanted to do this in groups of 10 at a time. We also did not want to get everyone in one department done in the same day so, if there’s an off chance that they have a reaction, we won’t have a whole group of people out at the same time.”
Both Warner and Penner, as well as every other person who took the opening round of shots Tuesday, seemed to have comforting news for people who fear them. They all said it did not hurt.
“I don’t think you did anything,” said veteran licensed practical nurse Carolyn Carraway to Eye after he injected her right arm, to which he replied, “I can assure you I did.”
“I barely even felt it,” said Warner, who was one of the personnel at the hospital to volunteer for duty when the hospital established a respiratory clinic to deal specifically with strep throat, the flu and COVID-19. “I remember that day well, March 11, and I never dreamed then where the ride would go, but that’s how life is. I’ve been very blessed to have not been sick, but to anyone who doesn’t believe in God, I say He’s the reason.
“I love nursing, period, and I’ve been blessed to be able to work for an organization that has supported us like they have from Day 1. It feels good to now be able to do something to help fight it.”
Penner has been down the road of not only receiving injections, but to do it in front of an audience most of his adult life. He did spend about 30 years in the United States Army, where this was common place, and, in his later Army years, he was usually at the front of the line.
“I was either the commander or the first sergeant major and they’re the first two that had the shots.That’s symbolic of all military organizations; you show the example and that’s kind of what I’m doing here,” said Penner, who retired as a colonel before coming to MCCH about 10 years ago. “Now, I’ve had shots that others never have heard of, such as for plague and anthrax and you don’t want those. Trust me, they’re quite painful.
“This one? Seriously, I didn’t even feel it, not a thing during or after. This is a big deal for the United States to roll this out. COVID’s been a tremendous challenge for all of our health care workers and it’s not slowing down. This certainly doesn’t mean it’s stopped. It means we’re moving along in the process and I highly encourage everyone, when it is available out in the community, to step forward and decide this is a thing to do. It’s taken too many lives and it’s just the right thing to do for us to take the vaccine and protect ourselves.”
