MURRAY — Probably no one was surprised Thursday when it came to the annual City/County Meeting of Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the main topic of discussion.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having brought fear and uncertainty to not just citizens but especially health care facilities this year, the coronavirus was certain to have a large place in this meeting with the members of the Murray City Council and Calloway County Fiscal Court. The hospital’s role in combatting the virus has been extensive since it arrived in March, but hospital CEO Jerry Penner said that pace has exploded since about August when the number of patients began increasing dramatically.
“And what we’ve had to deal with has been tremendously stressful,” Penner said of how financial fallout from elective procedures the hospital handles being canceled for about three months through June caused furloughs, both temporary and permanent, to some staff members. Some of those people have returned, but this has meant treating the increase of patients with a smaller force.
“Go way back to July, we may have had two or three (COVID) admissions a day. Go to December and, at one point, we had 25 (the maximum allowable) and we only had 60 patients in the hospital altogether.
“We lost about $5 million (during March and April) and it impacted us tremendously. Our elective surgeries were locked down for two to three months (through an executive order from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to stop the spread of the virus), but we responded the right way. Unfortunately, yes, we had some permanent layoffs but our physicians allowed us to cut 20% from their salaries through the 5th of July, management did the same thing and most staff lost 20% of their hours. We did everything we possibly could do.”
The increase in COVID is also contributing to the hospital’s traffic flow becoming jammed at times. Both Penner and hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Jeff Eye said the MCCH emergency department has been responsible for as much as 19% of the hospital’s total admissions at times this year. That is usually about 11 or 12%.
“We kind of joke about it, but we’re calling that our ER ward,” Penner quipped about how patients are sometimes spending 16 to 25 hours in the emergency department waiting for an inpatient bed to become available. That is not just caused by COVID either. “We’re seeing a lot of very sick people and we believe it’s because people are not getting themselves seen because they are afraid of COVID.”
“Here, the last couple of weeks, we’ve been full and we’ve been having to hold patients in the ER while we’re putting other patients on stand-by for surgical procedures because of the very real possibility their procedure could get canceled,” Eye said, while presenting what he believes are positive indicators. “I’m starting to feel better, even though we are nowhere near in the clear. We have seen a decrease in our positivity rate (below 9% as of Wednesday afternoon) and our incidence rate is continuing to drop throughout the region. We have started seeing some breathing room as far as the number of hospitalized patients; we’re seeing not what I would call a decline, but where (MCCH) were at 25 (COVID patients) at one point, we’re now down to 17 or 18.
“So our fingers are crossed that we’ll continue to see a decline in cases.”
The issue of a COVID vaccine and when it might arrive in Murray was also discussed. Penner said he had just ended a teleconference with the top authority on the subject in Kentucky, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
“What he described to us, and it’s not in stone yet, but if things fall into place like they did (statewide) with the Pfizer vaccine (in which 11 Kentucky hospitals were slated for shipments), we expect a Moderna vaccine to be in next week,” Penner said, noting the most likely recipients would be what are classified as Tier 1 staff at both Spring Creek Health Care, the hospital-run nursing facility that has experienced some tough times lately because of the virus, as well as the hospital. Tier 1 personnel are the workers most exposed to the virus.
“We think (federal) approval will come (today) and things will move pretty quickly after that. I’m not sure how much we’ll get, but we’re hoping it would be somewhere north of 300 doses to be able to start the process. As far as the community is concerned, I’m guessing maybe late February or early March, but I hope it comes faster.”
The financial moves of which Penner spoke, along with a very timely shot of help from Washington, helped MCCH’s finances withstand the storm. The CARES stimulus package that was passed by Congress toward the middle of the year brought more than $27 million to the hospital. The only negative part about this, said hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford, is that a lot of this will have to be repaid at some point.
Still, it is a price worth paying, considering how serious MCCH’s financial situation had become, and once the hospital’s volumes began recovering, things quickly improved. MCCH had been on a record pace when the pandemic hit, but still managed to finish strong, more than $1.8 million in the positive to budget. He said that was a more than $3 million turnaround from 2019.
A big reason for the improvement is because MCCH was not transferring nearly as many cardiac patients as they were in 2019. That was thanks, in large part, to the inception of the hospital-run Murray Heart and Vascular service under the guidance of Dr. Ali Homayuni, Dr. Karomibal Mejia and APRN Amber Ashby.
This service so far has performed 172 diagnostic procedures and 108 interventional procedures since being introduced in the early part of 2020.That has cut the number of cardiac transfer cases from 305 by December 2019 to just 90 this year. n
