PADUCAH — If you are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, there are many testing sites available in the area.
Baptist Urgent Care, located on the hospital campus, provides COVID-19 testing seven days a week. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Phone 270-415-4860 for an appointment.
Urgent Care patients must wait in their car until time for their appointment. If an Urgent Care provider thinks you need a higher level of care, they will transfer you to the emergency department.
KentuckyCare offers testing at locations in Paducah, Barlow, Bardwell, Mayfield and Murray. Phone 270-443-9474 for more information.
The Purchase District Health Department also has testing sites located throughout the region. Register online at www.purchasehealth.org.
Testing sites include:
• Dec. 2: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fulton County Health Clinic, 350 Browder St., Fulton.
• Dec. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fulton County Health Clinic, 402 Troy Ave., Hickman.
• Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah.
• Dec. 7 and Dec. 8: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ballard County Health Department, 198 Bluegrass Dr., La Center.
• Dec. 9 and Dec. 10: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bardwell Baptist Church, 323 Hwy. 51 North, Bardwell.
However, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, visit Baptist Health Paducah Emergency department. The ER is for anyone experiencing a medical emergency that if left untreated, poses an immediate threat to life or limb.
