MURRAY – When the Murray City Council last convened at the end of July, Mayor Bob Rogers opened that meeting with a rather strong address about the community’s situation when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, Murray and Calloway County was the in the midst of what, up to that point, had been its worst spike in cases. He warned that if the spike was not addressed locally, consequences could be involved, including a return to shutting down some local businesses, which was not desired after the economic damage this caused early in the pandemic.
More than two weeks later, things are not better. In fact, they are considerably worse and it appears that as this week’s next meeting of the council approaches, Rogers once again is going to have to address the pandemic as part of his report.
“Yeah, it will probably be part of it. It’s disappointing,” Rogers said Saturday, one day after Calloway County had its highest number of cases reported so far in a single day, 18. “I thought that we couldn’t go any higher after we had two days with 15 (one of which was last week), but then I saw the numbers (Friday) and I told (wife) Gayle, ‘Wow! Eighteen today!’
“It was a tough one ... a tough one.”
Rogers said the part that disappoints him most is that it, from what he is being told, not enough people are taking the disease seriously, and this is despite the fact that COVID-19 has started to exact a significant toll locally. With Friday’s report, Calloway County has recorded a total of 235 cases during the pandemic, but even more alarming is how the number of current cases has skyrocketed since May 28, along with the number of patients being hospitalized and the number of residents who have died.
On May 28, Calloway County seemed to have the disease under control. At that point, it had 47 total cases and one death and 43 patients had made full recoveries from the coronavirus. There were also only three cases active at that time, all of them were isolated at home and not one Calloway patient was in a hospital.
Fast forward to Friday and the situation does not even moderately resemble late May. Calloway is now at 235 cases total, with 58 of those active. Five of those cases required hospitalization, marking the highest number of that category so far during the pandemic. Calloway is also up to five deaths, four of which have been reported in the last three to four weeks.
“What was going through my mind (Friday) is how I remember back when we hit 20 and, at the office (inside City Hall) I could tell people were starting to get a little nervous. That’s because we had gone so long with what were then low numbers and few hospitalizations,” Rogers said. “I guess opening up had lot to do with it, but doggone it, it’s just really hard to believe that people can’t do something as simple as what being asked to do (namely wearing masks and social distancing) and be concerned of others. It’s just disappointing.
“I’m seeing a lot of people trying so hard to do what they’re asked to do and they go to places and for whatever reason, others are not wearing their masks and they’re putting other people in danger. I talked to a couple of people the last couple of days who had found out that they had it and had no idea. They had to wait three or four days after they had been tested, and by then, they can’t remember who they’d been in contact with because a lot of times, and it is a good thing, they’re not symptomatic. But they’re coming in contact with other people and it seems like once it gets into households, others are going to get it.
“I did call up a couple of folks that I know who have gotten it and the first thing I’d ask was obviously how they’re doing. Then I ask them, ‘Do you have any suggestions that I as the mayor can do to help slow this down?’ They just said that people need to know that you just have to assume that everybody you come into contact might have it and you’ve got to have that mask and hope that (others) wear theirs because you don’t know.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President for Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said the percent of positivity with cases has increased dramatically since late May. Back then, he said patients being tested were receiving positive results at a clip of between 2 and 3%. Now, it is up to about 9%.
“That means that for every 100 people we test, nine are positive,” Eye said. “We have tested about 8,500 patients and (as of Friday), we’ve had 410 total positives. Now, obviously that is not for all Calloway County residents, because we’re still in the 200s, so that shows you we’re also having positives come in for surrounding counties (namely Graves, Fulton, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg counties in Kentucky, as well as Henry County in Tennessee).
“We’re averaging about 100 tests a day.”
Eye also addressed the fact that Calloway has continued to see cases increase well after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mandate in July that all Kentuckians wear face masks for 30 days, a period that is nearing an end.
“My hope was when (Beshear) did the mask mandate, within 30 days, we’d be back to a fairly low active infection rate number of cases, but I also knew that for the first two to three weeks of that, we were going to be seeing an uptick because what we’ve seen goes back to what happened before the mask mandate,” he said, basing this on how the virus has been known to work, which is slowly and rather stealthily. “I didn’t want people saying, ‘See? This doesn’t work. Let’s take these masks off,’ before we got to the actual benefit.
“When I’ve been out and about (since the mandate was issued), it seems to me like more people are taking it seriously, but the problem is you’ve got to limp through it because every person that’s infected, gives it to one person. Then you see it go to five people and they’re constantly giving it to five others and, now, you’re getting up toward 20 or 40 that’s giving it to 20 or 40, it’s going to require a lot of work to get that number back down.”
Sunday, the Calloway County Health Department reported two new cases, sending the number of total cases in the county during the pandemic to 237. That is now 190 since May 28. Calloway also set a new high mark for hospitalizations in a single day, with six as the number of active cases dropped to 52.
With Sunday’s figures, Calloway now stands at 68 cases being reported so far in August.
“To me, that’s an alarming number,” Rogers said. “So that means that, through June, July and August, we’re averaging above 60 a month and August has just started. I tell you, it would be great to think that we’d still be in the high 60s or low 70s by the time Thursday rolls around, but I’m not sure what it will be by then.”
Eye, though, is keeping an optimistic outlook.
“Right now, even though it has gotten tough, an important thing to do is not panic,” he said. “I can’t predict the future, but sometimes when you get a lot of cases like this, it prompts people to be more diligent and we should see that number start to go down because we’ve had better compliance with masking and social distancing, for the most part, over the last couple of weeks. If everybody will continue to be diligent and play their part of not going to groups and having parties in their back yards with 50 of their closest friends, we should see a slowdown, but we need to see a plateau first, where we’re not adding a lot of cases every day.”
