FRANKFORT (KT) – There were mixed results in the COVID-19 numbers released on Wednesday, as new cases and hospitalizations rose, while deaths and the positivity rate both fell.
A total of 747 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to state public health officials, nearly 22% of which were people 18 and younger. That is an increase of 31 from Tuesday and brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 442,618.
The top five counties were Jefferson 118, Fayette 60, Boone 35, with Bullitt and Warren each having 32.
Nin deaths were attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday,, with none from the ongoing audit of death certificates from last fall and winter.
The victims ranged in age from 54 to 73, with one each in Carter, Crittenden, Fayette, Fleming, Jefferson, Kenton, Laurel Lewis and Whitley counties.
Kentucky has now lost 6,485 people to COVID-19.
Kentucky’s positivity rate, which saw eight straight days of declines end on Tuesday, fell on Wednesday to 3.11%. The statistic is based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive results.
A reported 434 Kentuckians were hospitalized. Of them, 119 were in the ICU and 59 on a ventilator. All three categories were higher than Tuesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear was in Henderson on Wednesday at one of two vaccination centers the state has opened in conjunction with FEMA. The other center is in London.
“Our gains against this virus have been real and sustained, but here’s the tough news: This crisis is not over,” Beshear said. “Experts say we’re seeing the influence of more contagious COVID strains and more young people becoming infected. The solution is right here: We need more Kentuckians to get vaccinated. FEMA is helping get us there as quickly as possible.”
In addition to the Henderson and London fixed sites, which can deliver 250 vaccinations per day, FEMA is sending four mobile vaccination clinic vans to Kentucky, each of which can administer 125 doses per day. That means FEMA will have the capacity to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kentuckians per day through these efforts.
There are more than 500 vaccination sites around the state. Kentuckians can visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find nearby locations.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Due to this being Kentucky Derby week, the governor is not holding COVID-19 press briefings. However, his office is expected to send out daily numbers.
