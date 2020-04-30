BOSTON — Missy Dawson of Murray is currently engaged in what can best be described as a war.
It is the war doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are fighting against an invisible enemy that leaves its marks for all to see in the city of Boston, Massachusetts, the location of which is fitting. It was in this city more than 240 years ago that the American revolution against Great Britain began. The enemy then was identified by its red coats.
COVID-19 has no such characteristics. However, it is to fight this enemy that Dawson dresses in the uniform so synonymous with this battle — masks, a face shield, double gloves, gown — as part of a six-week volunteer mission at multiple hospitals in Boston, which she said is probably every bit as exhausting in that city as any other in the world right now.
“The patient will be hemodynamically stable. The numbers will look good and, once you put them on a ventilator and get them appropriately sedated, they’ll look stable on paper. You can blink your eye and it’s gone to multi-system organ failure. It just happens that fast and they’re that sick,” said Dawson, who is on a temporary leave from her usual job as a nurse in the Murray-Calloway County Hospital labor and delivery department.
She said the reason she opted for this venture came from deep inside herself.
“I was at work one night (as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the United States in March) and it just kind of hit me that someone I love could die by themselves,” Dawson recalled, explaining that her main area of concern was not Boston, but the city that has had the most action when it comes to the coronavirus, New York City. “They’re up there without enough staff and, as a (former) ICU nurse, I know what that means when you can’t give patients the care that you want them to have. It just stayed with me and I couldn’t quit thinking about it.
“I’m very strong in my faith and it was something I believe God just laid upon my heart.”
First, Dawson decided to discuss the issue with her family, husband Ryan and children Abby and Payton. She said it was when she talked to Payton, now 13, that the decision became easier to make.
“(Payton) is 13 and, 10 years ago, was diagnosed with leukemia and treated at St. Jude (Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee), so I was discussing this with Payton and I explained to her that there were hospitals that needed more staff and the patients needed more care and how it was just really heavy on my heart,” she said during one of her days off Tuesday.
“I can hardly say this … but I asked her, ‘Payton, what do you think Jesus wants us to do?’ She said, ‘Mama, we’re supposed to help people.’ Then I explained everything to her and she said, ‘Mama, you have to go.’”
Then she had to arrange her schedule at MCCH. She said the thought of leaving expectant mothers and nervous fathers with a shorthanded staff was simply not acceptable to her, so she went to her teammates with what she was contemplating.
“Within 12 hours, they had all picked up my shifts for the next six weeks,” she said, moving on to the last part, finding a program specializing in assigning volunteers. “I spoke to a recruiter I found online and they ask me, ‘Can you leave in a few days?’ I, of course, said yes. Then they ask, ‘How would you feel about Boston instead of New York?’ I said I’ll go wherever I’m needed.
“I couldn’t believe all of this fell into place. I anticipated a road block coming up somewhere along the way, but there wasn’t one. So I feel certain that this is where I’m supposed to be right now.”
Dawson has been assigned to Steward Health Systems group that runs nine hospitals in the Boston area. She said she is part of a 100-person team that was arranged by the Prolink recruiting service. She said she has served shifts in several of the Steward facilities so far, but one is where she has spent the majority of her time, Good Samaritan Medical Center, in the heart of the city.
It is also where many of the COVID-19 patients are sent, ranking No. 2 in Massachusetts for number of COVID-19 patients treated in a state that, as of Wednesday’s latest statistics, has the third-highest number of confirmed cases with more than 58,000. Massachusetts also has the fourth-largest number of deaths with more than 3,100.
Dawson’s shifts start at 7 p.m. and end at 7 a.m. When she returns to her hotel each morning, she said one thing she makes sure to do is go to her window and enjoy the view she has of the city. It is something she says she does often, as it gives her peace and serenity in the face of the tragedy unfolding.
“I’m actually sitting here looking at it right now. It’s absolutely beautiful. You can see the skyline off in the distance and the (Charles) river, and it’s one of those things where you try to take a deep breath and enjoy the view. But I can’t help thinking about what’s going on in this town,” she said. “You know when you left (Good Samaritan, particularly) how crazy it was and there are hospitals all over this city in the same battle and you have nurses and doctors working tirelessly to help these people.”
Good Samaritan is particularly busy these days because it is in close proximity to a large population of the city’s poorest people, many of whom are homeless. They find refuge at a nearby homeless shelter, where social distancing is quite difficult. She said many of the patients being treated come from the shelter, many to die, because they already are afflicted with other medical problems that allow the virus to easily inflict additional damage. There is also no cure for the virus.
“Once they contract the virus and already have compromises with their health, they’re trying to fight this off and they just can’t,” she said, explaining that death has become a common sight. “As quick as you get one patient and they pass away, there is another patient basically with same symptoms of someone who has just had COVID-19 and passed away. It’s like a conveyor belt and they just keep coming.
“I really had a breakdown after my last shift (on Sunday). We had four patients to die and three more were waiting in the ER to come up. It’s terrible. It really is.”
She said news that an ER doctor at a hospital in New York City had committed suicide last week is not all that surprising. Dr. Lorna Breen ended her life after not only manning the front lines of New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital’s own battle with the virus, but also having contracted the disease herself before recovering.
“I’m OK, but I can see where, if many of these nurses and physicians are working 80, 90 hours a week and all they see is death? That is just very difficult to digest,” she said, adding that while all hope may seem lost right now because there is no cure, and much of what is tried where she is has little to no effect, she believes the efforts to neutralize COVID-19 will have a handsome payoff.
“I believe in medicine. My faith is very strong, but I do believe in modern medicine and I believe there are physicians and scientists doing all that they can and will figure out something.”
Dawson also said she believes that what she and others of her profession are doing in leaving the comfort of their hometowns to help provide rest for those fighting this battle every day says a lot about her field.
“Nursing is a gift. Everyone has a role in the jobs they do and I believe nursing is also a calling,” she said, looking back at her 20 years at MCCH. “I have been blessed to see a lot of the babies of people in our community take their first breaths but I also worked in CCU at Murray for a long time before that and helped people, in some cases, in their last moments and perhaps made it a little easier for them.”
Dawson said she is choosing not to extend her stay in Boston beyond May 16. She said that, while she does feel safe in her surroundings, though she admitted to feeling a bit “claustrophobic’ at times with the PPE, the virus is so prevalent in that city that the threat of exposure is constant.
“I do miss my family too,” she said. “But it’s all just very overwhelming and I think I’ll need a physical and mental health break when this is over.”
