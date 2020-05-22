WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced Thursday that the Department of Energy (DOE) will award 256 grants totaling $53 million to 211 small businesses in 35 states and the District of Columbia. These awards include two in Kentucky totaling $450,000.
“A cornerstone of the American economy, small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs throughout the country. I applaud our Department’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs for awarding over two hundred small businesses across 35 states and the District of Columbia a total of $53 million dollars for research and development projects. Now more than ever, we want to lend support to our country’s small businesses to ensure they are thriving again soon,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.
Grants for Kentucky include:
• Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, $200,000 for low cost, high throughput Rare Earth Recovery System for end of life scrap. This project will develop a low cost, high throughput sorting technology for recovering rare earth element materials from end of life devices such as hard drives, MRI machines, and cell phones, so as to reduce our dependence on overseas supply of these critical materials.
• Fossil Energy, $250,000 for TXRF Real-Time Low-Cost Monitoring System for Selenium, Mercury and Arsenic. This project aims to develop a technology which will measure the different forms of selenium contamination in waste waters, enabling the users to create a strategic plan for treatment of contaminated waste water. This technology will benefit organizations that create waste waters in addition to people who live near waste water streams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.