BROOKLYN, N.Y. – When Calvert City native Amanda Glover moved to New York City about seven years ago, she never imagined that she would one day be living at the epicenter of a worldwide pandemic.
Glover – who is the sister of Murray Ledger & Times graphic artist Andy Glover – lives in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, and she has been in quarantine for more than three weeks now to avoid being infected or spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As the United States currently leads the world in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the state of New York and the five boroughs of New York City have been particularly hit hard. According to The Economic Times, New York State recorded 630 deaths due to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period on Saturday. At that time, NYC alone had 63,306 coronavirus patients and 2,624 deaths.
According to the New York State Department of Health, Kings County – where Brooklyn is located – as of Sunday had reported 19,702 positive cases out of 37,609 who had been tested. On that day, 1,144 new positive cases had been confirmed. A total of 1,022 deaths had been reported by Sunday.
“I have been in quarantine for three weeks now,” Glover, 30, said in a telephone interview last Thursday. “Most of my friends have as well, and we’ve basically just been in our apartments and have only left our apartments for sporadic grocery runs, taking a solo walk around the neighborhood or to the park because we live close to the park here in Brooklyn. You walk down the street and all the stores and restaurants and bars are closed. I haven’t been to Manhattan in three weeks, which is weird because I used to go every day.”
Glover said going to the grocery store has become a particularly stressful experience for her. She said that, especially as time has gone on, it seems most people are taking the pandemic seriously. Unfortunately, she has noticed a few people in public settings who are not doing enough to practice social distancing and stay six feet apart from others.
“You’re going to have people here in New York that take it really seriously, and like any place in the country, you’re going to have people that just either aren’t as informed or don’t care,” she said. “I think that’s representative of anywhere, including New York. A couple of weeks ago, I was at the grocery store standing in line to check out and there was this guy standing right behind me. I kept trying to move up to get away from the person, and he kept moving up, so that was kind of stressful. … But when I have gone to my local grocery store in the past week or two, you can just tell in their eyes they’re trying not to get close to anybody. So I think most people are trying to do their part.”
As high as the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and related deaths as there are in Brooklyn right now, Glover said she knows the numbers are likely far higher because many of the available tests are being saved for people who are exhibiting severe symptoms or are considered more at risk. Glover said she has three roommates, and two of them have become sick, though it is unknown right now whether or not they had or have had COVID-19. One of them has family in Connecticut who had tested positive for the virus, so that roommate isn’t sure if she got sick through exposure to her family or from somewhere else. The roommate is 27, and Glover said she was told at the urgent care facility she visited that they couldn’t test her because they were trying to save the tests for people who were sicker.
“It’s frustrating because it would just be nice to know if you have it or not,” Glover said. “She has made it to the other side (of her illness) and is feeling much better. She is a few days without symptoms now, but one of my other roommates is in her late 30s and she’s definitely having all the symptoms and falls right in line with the CDC timeline. She went to the doctor and she has pneumonia, which they said is likely a complication of the coronavirus. They did test her, but we’re still waiting on those test results because they take five-plus days for the results to come in.
“I have several other friends who also have all the symptoms, so it’s almost like I’ve just accepted that it’s all around me. Here’s hoping that I remain asymptomatic, but you just don’t know. There’s a lot of uncertainty and no one really knows (without a test).”
Since she and her roommates are in such close quarters, Glover said they have done the best they can to try to limit each other’s risk. She said the sick roommates have spent much of their time in their rooms, but they share a kitchen and bathroom, so it’s impossible to completely cut off her contact with them. She said she has been constantly cleaning doorknobs and other surfaces in the apartment they share.
Glover said that after people first started quarantining at home in early March, she went on a couple of walks in the park with a friend, making sure to stay more than six feet apart from one another. Since her roommates got sick, though, she has limited her exposure to the outside world even more.
“Just in case I’m one of those 50 percent of people who contracts the virus and doesn’t show symptoms, I’ve been trying to just pretend I have it and stay home and also keep my fingers crossed that I don’t show symptoms,” Glover said. “Honestly, it’s my opinion that if you live with people (with COVID-19), it’s inevitable that you’re going to come in contact with the virus and it’s just a matter of taking care of yourself and making sure that whatever you can do for your immune system, you do.”
Glover earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Louisville, and she said she recently went back to school to study education policy at Columbia University. Before going back to school, she quit her full-time job and has been working two part-time jobs on the side while continuing her education. She said she has still been able to work from home, but being productive has been hard. To stay healthy – while also trying to maintain some semblance of a social life – she has been doing workouts in her bedroom every afternoon with her gym friends through videoconferencing.
“Every day at noon, I do a workout in my bedroom with this video call,” she said. “It’s my social hour since I get to see a lot of people I know from the gym, and I also work out. So my bedroom is not just my bedroom anymore; it’s my gym, it’s my classroom, it’s my office. It’s my everything.”
Glover said she has been disappointed to not be able to attend classes on campus, but she has appreciated all the efforts her professors have made to make online classes as engaging as possible. She said one of her professors and his wife both have COVID-19, but he thought he was getting better. During one of his lectures last week, though, the professor had to cut class short because he was short of breath.
But even amidst one of the scariest and most uncertain times in the nation’s history, there have still been moments of beauty and camaraderie between neighbors even if they cannot speak face-to-face. Glover said that at 7 o’clock every evening, residents of her neighborhood have been opening their windows to applaud and show their support for hospital workers as they change shifts.
