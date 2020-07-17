MURRAY — While absolutes are still few, more and more is being learned about COVID-19 every day.
One of the things medical personnel are starting to stress when it comes to this disease is the possibility of patients emerging from their severe bouts with the coronavirus with permanent damage to organs, namely the lungs. Articles from sources such as Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, one of the top medical facilities in the world, as well as the BBC, which quotes doctors in Great Britain, are warning how patients will still be dealing with the effects of their bout with COVID-19 well after the time they have recovered.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell said that, unfortunately, this is an idea that makes sense to him.
“Obviously, the sicker you are, the greater likelihood you will have permanent damage,” said O’Dell, who said this week that he is concerned about what MCCH is seeing during Calloway County’s worst surge of the virus over the past month-and-a-half. Thursday, the county recorded its 119th case, after sitting at 47 at the end of May.
Five cases were reported Thursday.
“We are starting to see people who are sicker and, with that, we’re starting to see our hospitalizations go up. Right now, we’re got two confirmed COVID positives in the hospital and three others who are waiting for their results. That’s an increase over the past few weeks when we didn’t have any patients in the hospital with COVID. We’ve also had a couple of patients that we transferred out last week to referral hospitals because they weren’t doing well. One in particular is on a ventilator and I have not heard about that patient in several days.”
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, said that his practice has seen an explosion in its daily 2 p.m. testing sessions on the back parking lot.
“We had 25 (Tuesday) and 27 the day before that and most of the people we’re seeing now are sick. They’re not sick enough to be in the hospital, but it’s not just doing screening tests in a drive-by fashion. Nearly everybody we’re testing has an indication, some to illness and some due to exposure,” Hughes said, responding to the warnings of other medical officials about the long-lasting, if not permanent effects COVID-19 could bring.
“I can see that. You could have significant lung damage, but you can also have kidney damage and damage to the central nervous system. Anytime, you’re talking about a systematic illness, it has the capability to cause effects all over the body, not just in one area.”
O’Dell focused on the lungs and how COVID-19, still with no cure and no preventative vaccine, can exact a tremendous toll.
“You have to think about your lungs and what happens to them the same as a burn or cut to your skin. When that heals, it heals as a scar, but that scar doesn’t function the same as skin. You’ll be able to go on with your life, but it won’t be as strong,” he said. “Your lungs are made up of this elastic, spongy tissue and if you lose that elasticity to open and close and breathe normally, you’re going to be limited going forward.
“The severity of the pneumonia you get from COVID-19 is probably the main predictor of what we call pulmonary fibrosis, or scarring. It’s definitely not good. A scar in the lung doesn’t function normally in terms of absorbing oxygen from the air, but it also doesn’t defend itself as well. The tubes in your lungs and the air pockets have little hairs that sweep mucus out and get all of the bugs and stuff out of there. When you’ve got scar tissue, you’re not going to have those hairs and it’s not going to work as well from an oxygen absorption standpoint, and it’s not going to work as well to protect you from future infections.”
Hughes said he has not been hearing about local patients facing these kinds of effects. However, he also said it is early in the process.
“In places like New York City, where they’ve had many more patients, yes we’re hearing about lingering effects of the virus,” he said, reiterating why he, O’Dell and numerous others in his field are urging everyone to take this illness seriously and use the main preventative measures being promoted — social distancing, wearing a face mask in public and washing hands for up to 20 seconds.
“This is much more serious than the flu. By any measure you want to look at it, this is much more infectious than the flu, but the mortality statistics obviously are higher. No, this is not the flu.”
O’Dell said the majority of the patients the hospital is seeing are indicating that they believe they contracted the virus from two situations, family gatherings or travel outside of Calloway County, usually at faraway vacation spots, such as Florida, which has one of the worst surges in the nation at the current time. He also said the hospital is seeing an increase of younger patients.
“There’s still a lot of things about this virus that are hard to predict. Who’s going to have a hard time and die from it is one of those. We have certain risk factors (early in the pandemic, older people were the main concern, particularly those with existing medical conditions) but even those aren’t matching up perfectly,” he said. “You’re seeing young people struggle and you’re seeing older people have minimal symptoms.”
However, O’Dell said he witnessed something a few days ago that gives him encouragement, On a shopping venture in Murray, he said 95% of the people inside were wearing masks.
“That made me hopeful that, over the next month, we’ll be able to really bend the curve back down in terms of cases and the projected rise in fatalities,” he said.
