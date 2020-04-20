PADUCAH — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will begin operations this week on the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus on Alben Barkley Drive.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield said McCracken County and Paducah leaders held a virtual meeting Friday to share more details about the testing site. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Paducah was one of four cities to have new COVID-19 testing sites in partnership with Kroger Health. Other locations will be in Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville.
“WKCTC is honored that Gov. Andy Beshear has selected our college as a regional host site for COVID 19 drive through testing at a critical time in the health of our community, commonwealth and nation,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “I will reiterate that the operative word in our title is ‘community,’ and therefore, we continue to stand ready to assist all our citizens.”
Beshear said one key to restarting business activity and paving the way back toward more normal activities is widespread testing. In a move toward that goal, he announced an expansion of the state’s partnership with Kroger to provide drive-through testing for the coronavirus.
The new sites, including the one that will be in WKCTC’s Carson Hall lower parking lot, will be open from Tuesday through Thursday. They will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The goal is to test up to 330 people per day at each location.
Those eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to coronavirus; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. People who want to register for testing should visit KROGERHEALTH.COM/COVIDTESTING or https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or call 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support.
