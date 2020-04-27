MURRAY — The financial situation for all institutions of higher learning in the United States has been, to say the least, difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was no less true for Murray State University, and for anyone who has followed the plight of the western Kentucky campus, it was not hard to see why. Since March 23, all but about 100 international students have been absent from the campus, having cleared dormitory buildings as the university went to an all-online form of teaching/learning for classes.
That means they have not been spending money on food or items from the University Bookstore. It also has meant that housing and dining credits were issued back to students, meaning the university has lost a lot of money. Jackie Dudley, vice president of Finance and Administrative Affairs told the university’s Board of Regents Friday that the estimated losses for fiscal year 2020 amounted to a whopping $7.3 million in operations, much of that resulting from COVID-19.
However, she also had good news. That blow is being cushioned considerably, thanks to a combination of help from the federal government and the simple fact that university buildings are not being used, leaving the total losses at about $1.5 million.
“We’re estimating $2.6 million in what we call carryovers (costs that can be pushed back a year),” Dudley said, explaining that money not being used on things like the study abroad program, as well as everyday utilities was an unexpected blessing. “We’re not incurring any costs with people traveling right now, plus we don’t have a lot of people working a lot of overtime. We’re also not buying as many supplies for offices, we’re not printing and distributing documents because a lot of that is being done electronically.
“We also have a significant savings because we don’t have our computers heating up our buildings, so I feel this will be able to save a significant amount and this would be our first offset to this shortfall.”
The other big break for Murray State comes courtesy of the CARES Act that was passed by Congress in March, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package Murray State’s take from that is a total of $6.2 million, but Dudley said the university can only use half of that for matters the university is facing because of COVID-19, while the other half goes entirely to student-related financial aid, which is why Murray State still has a $1.5 million shortfall when all is said and done.
“We’ll know more in June,” Dudley said, noting that June 30 is the end of the 2020 fiscal year. The Regents are set to meet sometime before that date. “We also still have three more months of bills left to pay, but that carryover number is important to us, holding on to those discretionary payments that we don’t have to make over a year, that’s really what’s going to hold us through the rest of 2020.”
For the remaining $1.5 million, Dudley said savings reserves will be utilized to cover that portion.
“President (Bob) Jackson has said in the past that this is what our rainy day fund is for. Well, it has rained,” said Regents Chairman Dan Kemp.
In addition, the regents approved tuition fees, as well as housing fees and dining fees for the 2021 fiscal year. Tuition will have no increase, while housing fees will rise by half a percent and dining fees will go up 3.09%, which is recommended by the Sodexo firm that took over the university’s dining services more than a year ago.
The tuition figure was recommended by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education earlier this week. Even with the increase in housing, Murray State remains the third-lowest in rates of Kentucky public universities and its dining rate is the second-lowest.
“It’s good to say that we’re doing everything we can to hold down the costs for our students at this time,” said Regent Jerry Rhoads, who chairs the Regents’ finance committee.
Friday’s meeting was also the last for Kemp. A former mayor of Hopkinsville, Kemp was scheduled to end his term on June 30, but by departing early, this means Leon Owens of Paducah, who was appointed to the board last year, can be accommodated fully as the Regents were statutorily out of compliance regarding political registration of its members.
The Kentucky state Senate confirmed Owens’ appointment on April 14, the last day the Kentucky General Assembly was in session. Owens’ term will expire in June 2025.
