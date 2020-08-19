Education leaders frustrated over Beshear’s class start recommendation

FRANKFORT – (KT) Representatives of Kentucky’s school superintendents and school boards expressed to a legislative committee Tuesday their opposition to Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation of public schools not holding in-person classes until Sept. 28.
Interim Joint Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, set the tone for the meeting in her opening remarks when she talked about why students need to be in school.
“Students need the socialization, they need engagement, they need the safe havens of schools,” she said. “Frankly, I’m more concerned and fearful for them to not be able to have these basic needs met than I am of them contracting the virus.”
Eric Kennedy, director of advocacy with the Kentucky School Boards Association, said, “Our local school board members are frustrated and shocked by some of the things that have been said and done about schools, about them, about teachers.”
He said there is frustration about the virus and the situation that has evolved.
“All of the stress with the sometimes daily-evolving guidance and rules has been very frustrating for us,” Kennedy said. “It is a lot of stress on parents, teachers, everyone in schools; it’s a very high-stress environment. Some things that various people have said and posted on social media and sent directly to and about board members, and to and about parents and teachers, has been pretty extreme at times and added to the stress.”
Kennedy said he believes the decision of when in-person classes should take place is something that should be up to local officials.
“There really should not be a one-size-fits-all approach to this issue,” he said. “A lot of it touches on school facilities, right down to your blueprints, your square footage, how big your classrooms are, whether or not your classrooms have walls, or whether your schools were built in the ’60s and ’70s when a lot of the school design was to have an open concept so you don’t have walls in your classrooms.”
Chuck Adams, superintendent of Spencer County Schools, echoed Kennedy’s sentiments about leaving the decision up to the local school systems. “We’re a rural school district of 3,000. However, 30 minutes up the road, we find the largest district of 103,000. We can’t do what Jefferson County is going to do. Jefferson County, likewise, can’t do, or wouldn’t do, what Spencer County is going to do.”
Adams also noted that this month, “We got a strong recommendation, 24 hours later, that strong recommendation was not a recommendation at all, when you hear the consequences that were associated with that recommendation.”
His bottom line: “Tell us what to do and lead us with that. Don’t beat around the bush; there’s too much confusion the way it is. We’ll follow it, but we have to have bold leadership to do so.”
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.