MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Elections did something many other such groups have not been able to do the past several weeks on Monday.
They met in person, not via remote communications with the members discussing business on a video screen. There are usually only five people involved, so social distancing, while wearing masks, to guard against COVID-19 was not really an issue. However, issues were many when it came to subject matter, as the pandemic has created a situation never before seen in Kentucky politics with a primary election now a little more than a month away.
However, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner, whose position also means she serves as the board’s chair, set the tone in the first moments of Monday’s meeting.
“We’re going to make it work,” Faulkner said through her mask as she opened the meeting at the Miller Courthouse Annex. “And we’ve accomplished a lot in a shorter amount of time, so we’re going to get this done and get it done right.
“I talked to (Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger) the other day about everything we need to do and I told him it’s going to be according to the law. He said, ‘I’ve got your back,’ so basically we don’t have to worry about that.”
Monday’s meeting mainly covered guidelines that have been enacted by state government in regards to the upcoming primary election that is set for June 23 statewide. Originally, that date was to have been May 19, but because of the pandemic, everyone, from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to the Kentucky Board of Elections, which is led by Secretary of State Michael Adams, as well as Attorney General Daniel Cameron, has been seeking ways to make this process not only run smooth, but also as safe as possible so as not to create conditions allowing for the spread of the coronavirus.
Beshear and Adams have been quite vocal that they do not want to see a repeat of what happened in April during the Wisconsin primary, where several people, voters and poll workers alike, reportedly contracted COVID-19 because of difficulties with achieving social distancing. Two weeks after the election, just seven people were reported as having contracted the virus because of voting in person, but that number rose a week later to 52.
“From the way it sounds, they are really encouraging absentee voting this time,” said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger, whose comment was answered “Yes” by Faulkner.
Absentee voting, though, will not be handled as normal, she said. Usually, absentee voting is reserved for anyone who knows in advance they will not be physically in their county on the day of an election or will not be able to vote due to a pre-scheduled appointment, such as a medical procedure. Faulkner said Monday, from what she has learned, COVID-19 is being seen as reason enough for someone to opt for absentee voting.
To accomplish absentee voting, there are two options. One is to utilize the mail, which is available now by requesting a mail-in ballot in a portal on the state Board of Elections website. Deadline for requests is June 16. Once the ballot is received in the mail, it can be sent to the county clerk’s office, either by mail or by dropping the ballot into a collection box that Faulkner said, more than likely, will be located somewhere on the courthouse grounds. Those must be postmarked by June 23 and received by the clerk’s office within three days of election day.
The other method of absentee voting is in-person at a centralized location, which is the usual way it is handled in Calloway County. This time, though, instead of voting by way of machines in Faulkner’s office, voters will cast ballots at the Miller Annex, a move approved by the county board unanimously.
“We expect it to be more than usual,” Faulkner said of how the county’s election vendor has been basing such statistics as number of ballots needed on a 50% turnout. Most Calloway primary elections have much smaller turnouts.
“(Calloway County Judge-Executive) Kenny Imes has said we can use this (building), so we can set up x amount of machines and x amount of tables and keep the 6-foot distance. It would be close to how we’ve had it at the courthouse and, if there was a problem, we could get over here quickly.”
Hours for absentee voting will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from June 8-22. Next, the board discussed the number of election workers that would be needed to manning the absentee precinct, as well as the number of machines that will be necessary.
The board settled for six workers, three from the Democratic Party and three from the Republican party, and also determined that four machines, one for each of the county’s magisterial districts, would suffice, with an option to deploy more should the amount of voters be heavy.
Faulkner also said that personal protective equipment, namely masks, will be available for workers and will be provided by the state. In addition, workers will be paid $10 per hour. However, Faulkner said, for any workers currently obtaining unemployment benefits, this will reduce the amount of benefit funds they are receiving. In addition, there will be no election school, which previously has been mandatory for all election workers.
The board then turned its attention to the actual day of the election, June 23. Faulkner told the board that, once again, a centralized location is being suggested for in-person voting, based on discussions she has had with neighboring county clerks, and she said a large indoor facility that is believed to be suitable for obtaining proper social distancing has been identified, but details are still being negotiated. She chose not to identify the facility being considered Monday.
The issue of workers, though, once again was mulled and it was determined that 12 people, six from each political party would man the precinct that day. This will consist of four Democrats checking voters into the precinct via computerized EPoll Books, four Republicans to distribute ballots and a mix of two Democrats and two Republicans to split the duties of sheriffs, the head position of a precinct.
Faulkner also said Monday that some deadlines for candidates have been changed. Instead of August being the deadline for anyone wishing to file as a candidate for Calloway County Schools or Murray Independent School District school board member, as well as a member of the Hazel City Council or Calloway County Soil Conservation Board, that deadline is now June 2.
Also, any voter needing to notify the clerk’s office of a change of address has until 4 p.m. May 26 to do so.
