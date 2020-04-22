Editor’s note: This story focuses on elementary-aged children keeping up schedules and learning while schools are out of session due to COVID-19. A future story will examine the issue with older kids and teenagers.
MURRAY — Establishing and maintaining a daily routine for children has been extremely important throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With local schools officially out for the rest of the semester, principals say keeping up that discipline is as vital as ever to keep learning from declining until schools are back in session.
Murray Elementary School Principal Denise Whitaker said that while students are still required to complete non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the next three weeks, sticking to a schedule is key to giving kids structure and continuing learning.
“That’s why it’s been so important for our teachers to be working with every single family as possible,” Whitaker said. “We have great percentages (of participation), so we are very fortunate; we have lots of parents who are taking this seriously as far as being their child’s teacher right now. And then teachers are trying to give as many different kinds of activities as they can because we all know it’s hard to keep kids motivated, especially in this situation. Some are motivated by technology, and some are motivated by games and manipulatives. Worksheets are easier for some students right now if parents are working and they’re with grandparents or babysitters. So just trying to provide a great variety of activities is really important.”
Every year, principals and teachers worry about the so-called “summer slide,” meaning that it is difficult for many children to retain what they learned the previous year and to transition into the next grade. With schools having been closed for in-person classes since March 16, Whitaker said that summer slide is essentially doubled.
“We’re trying to work with families and get them to realize that if they’re not doing any work for this nine weeks, it’s going to be so much harder in August to get back in the swing of things,” Whitaker said, later adding, “I think everyone’s trying to think about strategies and motivation and ways we can help our students learn all summer long, not just these NTI days.”
Whitaker said she is also trying to keep students’ spirits up by reminding them what they have to look forward to. She said she told children during Tuesday’s morning news broadcast – which kids can watch at home – that end-of-the-year rewards, music programs and play days can still be done in August, as well as the third grade promotions.
Whitaker added that she has been proud of how hard parents have worked to homeschool their children during the pandemic. She said she has also been impressed by how both parents and teachers have gotten more used to using newer technologies to aid remote learning.
North Calloway Elementary School Principal Melinda Hendley said she has also been very happy with how much patience parents have shown in helping the school continue teaching their children throughout the last five weeks of quarantine.
“As we know, children always need routines; that’s the way they function best,” Hendley said. “What we’re trying to do at North Elementary is help parents with that routine, but also offer as much support as we can because we understand that our parents are not educators – that was not their choice.”
Like MES, Hendley said North teachers are staying connected with students and their parents through frequent Zoom meetings and other digital resources. MES and East Calloway Elementary in the last month have held parades where teachers wave as families drive by, and North also did that last week as teachers handed out instructional materials. Hendley said gestures like that are another way to keep those connections with school families.
“We just feel like staying connected to our kids is so vital in our learning, and just keeping them going on a normal routine as much as possible so that they feel that sense of normalcy,” she said. “(Another goal) is to alleviate fear and to let them know that the adults have got it (taken care of) – whether we do or not. We need our kids not to be fearful.”
How families establish school routines at home depends largely on the child’s age, but parents of young children should remember that they need to stay active while learning, Hendley said.
“They need to be up and moving and taking breaks as necessary,” she said. “Our goal is that we’re offering some of those (activity options) too, whether it’s our special teachers for art or music or library or drama. Whatever it may be, they’re offering activities for our kids to be active learners. I think that’s very important too. It’s not sitting at a table and doing book work; they need to be moving.
“Here at school, 15 minutes for a kindergartner is about all they can sit to do any kind of work. That kind of grows as they get older, but even our fifth graders, we want them up and moving even throughout their lesson. I think that’s very important for parents to remember. It’s OK for them to move, to stretch, to maybe take a run around the house and come back and do some work or do some exercises to get their blood flowing.”
Hendley said it can be helpful for kids of any age to create a specific space for them to do their school work. She said the youngest of her three children – 15-year-old daughter Sophie – is finishing her freshman year at Calloway County High School and finds having a designated workspace beneficial. Hendley also praised the CCHS teachers for keeping in constant communication with students and parents.
Hendley and Whitaker both said the next school year will be a challenge and will likely start very differently from a typical year. Teachers will have to assess where students are in their learning and decide how to proceed from that point.
“We’re thinking we’re going to have to start school different; we’re going to have to finish out the grade level standards – review them, reteach them,” Whitaker said. “Those first few weeks of school (are already used) to review the previous grade level. It’s going to be different next year, and the teachers are coming to terms with that … I asked the teachers (Monday), ‘OK, what do we really need to focus on these last three weeks to help them transition to the next grade level under these circumstances? And what’s most important for parents to know?’ That kind of stimulated my teachers to be thinking about what skills are (students) going to be lower in as they walk through their doors next year.”
