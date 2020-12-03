MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said Wednesday that the hospital is not at what he would call a critical stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is getting close.
“We definitely are full,” Eye said of how the hospital was treating 21 patients who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus that afternoon. That is the highest number of COVID-19 patients MCCH has had since the pandemic entered the community in late March. “And it won’t take much to push us over.”
That is why Eye chose to post an update on the hospital’s COVID-19 situation on its Facebook page, as well as speak to The Ledger & Times.
“My thoughts today are that we’ve been getting more and more full and I don’t want us to get to the next two weeks and have the wheels come off having not said anything,” he said, discussing how a topic of discussion with hospital officials is increasingly becoming a reality - a possible halt to elective procedures, including surgeries. This is something the hospital has already had to do once this year and suffered tremendous financial damage because of it.
Coining a phrase from his boss, hospital CEO Jerry Penner, this is a math problem.
“I’m really concerned about the next 30 days,” Eye said in discussing what appears to be the pattern of how this disease progresses. “What we’ve typically seen is 2 1/2 to three weeks is the lag time between new cases and hospitalizations and fatality rates. The patients who get diagnosed (Wednesday), within a two-week time frame, if they’re going to be hospitalized, that’s when it will happen. Then, it’s another week to week-and-a-half that they might die of COVID-19.
“We’ve had significantly high numbers of over 200 cases (per week) for two weeks in a row, and we had 173 the week before that.”
In other words, the higher the number of cases, the more likely people are going to become patients and, since the late part of May, the virus has exploded in Calloway County. At that time, the county had not hit 50 total cases and only one person had died. As of Wednesday’s report from the Calloway County Health Department, there have now been 1,826 total cases of the virus and 25 deaths.
However, as Eye said Wednesday and Penner and other MCCH officials have emphasized throughout the pandemic, those numbers are for just Calloway County patients. MCCH is treating patients from outside of the county.
“The ones who are in the hospital now may or may not be Calloway County residents,” he said, noting that the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has been climbing for a while now. “We’ve been hanging with an average of about 13 1/2 every day this week, but we’ve had a day where we were at 16.5 and another at 17 and, now, today, we’re at 21. That’s a big number for us.
“We try to be transparent with our situation and, when things become a bit more stressful with the hospital, we put out information to tell people where we are. Today, we have 21 active COVID-19 patients and I think there are 111 total (in the far westernmost counties of the commonwealth). So that’s a lot of patients and not a lot of beds available.”
That is why elective procedures may have to be stopped again, because, while a lot of those are outpatient, many are also inpatient and require at least some post-op time in a hospital. With COVID-19 proving to be highly infectious, these kinds of procedures become risky both for the patient and an already worn-out medical staff.
“One other thing, I personally want to thank all of the staff of the hospital because they are working all hours right now and it’s really stressful,” Eye said, explaining how many of MCCH’s professionals are having to handle jobs not normally in their field of expertise. “They’re just tired and, as the numbers continue to climb, it’s only going to get worse and that’s why continuing to get the word out about trying to prevent this continued escalation is very important.”
MCCH is urging everyone to wash their hands regularly, wear a face mask while around others and to socially distance by staying at least 6 feet away from others. Everyone is also urged to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to communicate immediately with healthcare providers about any concerns. The hospital emphasized that this is of special importance for people who have attended social gatherings with anyone outside their immediate household in the past 14 days.
