MURRAY – Kentucky’s primary election is still set for June 23, and recently passed legislation would give the governor, secretary of state and Kentucky Board of Elections additional flexibility in how elections are conducted. Whatever happens as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said her office will be ready.
Because of Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations to avoid large crowds, he and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to postpone the May 19 primary election to June 23. Last week, Adams testified before a Senate committee, asking for legislation to empower a change to the “manner” of an election in case of a state of emergency.
A news release from Adams’ office said current state law permits the governor and secretary of state to change the “time” or “place” but not “manner” of an election. The legislation, known as House Bill 351, would free the State Board of Elections to develop a primary election procedure more open to absentee voting, which Adams said may be necessary if the current pandemic continues into the spring.
“It’s my concern, after an exhaustive process of consultation with our county clerks, the State Board of Elections and others, that we need to at least be prepared to have an expanded absentee balloting system available by June 23,” Adams said. “I’d like us to be able to prepare in advance for a situation where we have limited in-person voting and expand voting by mail.”
Adams ruled out any move to a universal vote-by-mail system, citing a federal judge’s decree that Kentucky’s voter rolls have not been adequately maintained over the past decade, which Adams said was in violation of federal law. Adams said hundreds of thousands of registered voters – including many who have moved out of the state and registered to vote in their new home state – improperly remain on the rolls.
To assure legislators that ballot integrity would be safeguarded even with expanded voting by mail, Adams clarified that even with expanded absentee voting, “we would still require people to apply for an absentee ballot, with some sort of verifying information, before they could be mailed a ballot,” the news release said.
HB 351 was passed by both chambers and sent to Beshear’s desk. The governor was asked during his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday whether he would sign the bill, and he indicated that he supported its goals.
“Voting by mail – I had a meeting on it today with my staff – it’s something that, I believe for the primary, we have to not only be looking very seriously at, but we’ve got to be moving forward with the plans for it,” Beshear said. “That doesn’t mean that that’s what will happen in November, though if it is necessary, if we have a fall spike (in cases), it would be good to have a test run in a primary (considering the importance of a general election).
“I was shown some initial projections on what it might cost the state, and I’m absolutely willing to do it. This is an area where I can’t ask poll workers – especially when our poll workers are in typically the most vulnerable population for the coronavirus – to be in that facility where people are coming in and out and in and out.”
Beshear said he hoped would be seeing a “downward curve” in new cases by June 23, but even after the state is finally able to start loosening social distancing restrictions, people over 60 and those who have heart, kidney or lung disease will still need protection.
Faulkner said her staff at the Calloway County Clerk’s Office are proceeding as planned for the time being.
“Right now, with all that’s going on, we’re (still looking at June 23); we’ll take care of everything just like we would have done in May, as far as having our absentee (voting) open about two weeks prior to that,” Faulkner said. “We haven’t rescheduled any of our election schools or trainings yet based on (how things could change). The county clerks have been emailing the Secretary of State and the Governor’s Office on different ways to handle this, assuming that COVID-19 is still going to be (a major concern).
“Of course, a lot of our election workers are at an age where (the novel Coronavirus is) considerably more scary for them, so we want to keep them safe and keep the public safe and get as many people out to vote as we can. We’re trying to work around everything to get that to happen. We’re kind of at a standstill right now, but as far as I’m concerned, we’re handling everything just like we would before (the schedule change). Of course, you won’t get an absentee ballot any time soon in the mail for those that request them. We also won’t have our (absentee voting) machine open as early as we have had in May, but we’re still getting everything together and planning ahead.”
Faulkner said that while she doesn’t know at this point whether or not the primary would need to be conducted through mail-in absentee ballots instead of in-person voting, she thinks it would be feasible if that became a necessity.
“I’m confident that Kentucky could prepare for this if that was something that came about,” she said. “When you go in (to vote), you have the option of a paper ballot anyway, so it would just be a matter of getting them out to voters in a handleable manner. We currently have to mail out some ballots anyway, and it’s quite a process to get that going to assure that the voter gets everything they need in one step and they can fill it out and get it back to us.
“We can take care of that and get in the machine and count in a way that we don’t know who the voter was when it comes right down to it. We don’t know how they voted; we know that they did get an application, we know that they did fill out a ballot and we know that they did return it. All of that is in place. It would just be a matter of doing it in a huge capacity versus what each county does right now.”
Faulkner said that although she has not made any precise calculations, she estimated that conducting an election by mail would likely raise the cost of holding an election by about 30%.
“If you went from paying all the election workers to just mail-in, I would ‘guesstimate,’ I don’t know, maybe 30 percent more to actually mail those out,” she said. “Maybe if you could do some kind of bulk statewide (rate) with the Post Office, you could cut that 30 percent down. If you lighten the envelope somehow, you could make that weight less (and bring further savings). Right now, to mail a ballot – the envelope and the ballot itself – and then send the ballot back to us costs probably about $5.”
According to a news release, Adams on Wednesday formalized Kentucky’s access to approximately $6 million in federal stimulus funds to relieve increased election costs due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“I thank the President and Congress for providing Kentucky with funds in this time of need to help us plan for a successful 2020 election,” Adams said. “I respectfully request that Governor Beshear take the necessary action to provide the required state match of approximately $1.2 million.”
Kentucky’s deadline to change party affiliation was Dec. 31, but Faulkner said residents still have until May 26 to register to vote in the June 23 primary. The registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5. People can register online at elect.ky.gov, but if they do not feel comfortable using the internet, they can call the Calloway County Clerk’s Office at 270-753-3923 and request to be mailed a registration form. Faulkner said she and her deputy clerks are still working regular hours on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. even though the office in the courthouse is currently closed to the public because of the pandemic.
Faulkner said that in her 27 years working in the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, she has certainly never dealt with any situation remotely as strange or unpredictable as the current pandemic. Elections have always been conducted in person and on schedule, though there have always been contingency plans on the local and state levels in place in case of some kind of emergency or disaster, she said.
Faulkner added that she has been impressed by how county clerks around the state have kept in constant communications with the Secretary of State’s Office and the Governor’s Office and proposing different ideas about how the primary might be able to proceed effectively. Although June is not long from now, she said she believed the state would have an alternative plan for election procedure ready in plenty of time if it becomes necessary to retrain deputy clerks and precinct workers.
“June’s right around the corner, so I would say they’re going to have to have (a plan) probably at the end of this month or the first of next month,” she said. “I don’t feel like it will be a rush job; I think they will get it taken care of.”
Included on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots will be those parties’ races for U.S. senator and president. On the Republican side, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is running for what would be his seventh term representing Kentucky, and his primary opponents are listed on the ballot as Nicholas Alsager, Wendell K. Crow, Paul John Frangedakis, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes and C. Wesley Morgan.
Appearing on the ballot in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate are Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew J. Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John R. Sharpensteen, Bennie J. Smith and Mary Ann Tobin.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld was the last Republican running against President Donald Trump in the Republican primary until he suspended his campaign on March 18. Trump is the only name that will appear on Kentucky’s primary ballot.
Since Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he has dropped out of the Democratic primary for president, that leaves former U.S. senator and Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s presumptive nominee. However, 12 candidate names will appear on the Democratic primary ballot in Kentucky.
The non-partisan races in Calloway County include the unexpired terms for Court of Appeals judge for the 1st Appellate District, 1st Division, and family court judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division. Court of Appeals candidates include Chris McNeill, Jenny Hines, C. René Williams and J.R. “Jason” Coltharp. The family court judge candidates are Stephanie Perlow of Murray and Ryan R. Yates and Catherine S. Fuller of Marshall County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.