MURRAY — To the average person, the fact that Calloway County had gone exactly a week without a confirmed case of COVID-19 probably seemed like a reason to think the coronavirus was being controlled.
Then, within two hours of each other Thursday morning, reality returned. COVID-19 is not done with this community as was proven in the form of back-to-back confirmed cases being reported, marking the 21st and 22nd cases locally since the pandemic began. Then, during the afternoon, a 23rd positive case was reported. Of those, 13 have now fully recovered and nine are in isolation, while one death is included in those statistics.
One person who was not surprised by Thursday’s developments was Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson.
“We’ve increased testing here, so I’m not surprised at all that we got two more,” Ferguson said, referring to how COVID-19 testing was expanded at local healthcare facilities, most notably Murray-Calloway County Hospital, this week as patients exhibiting mild symptoms for the coronavirus began being tested at a more rapid rate. Previously, this was reserved only for patients with severe symptoms, including shortness of breath, a severe cough and fever.
Thursday, the hospital announced it was expanding further, including patients showing no symptoms but who believed they may have been exposed. MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said Thursday afternoon that the hospital saw 75 patents that day with its curbside testing service that is free to patients.
“The more testing we do, the more positive cases we’re going to see. Now, there are going to be people exhibiting symptoms that we’re going to be able to test where we’re going to be able to find out for sure if they have COVID-19 or something else,” she said of the expanded testing which is through Gravity Lab of Northern Kentucky. MCCH was one of 32 Kentucky hospitals to be included in this expansion of hospital-based testing.
“I felt, when that happened, it was going to be to the benefit of not just our community, but to the region it serves as well.”
Ferguson also said that the fact it had been a week since a COVID-19 case had been reported in the county was an anomaly.
“It was nice to not have to report something, but we always knew there were cases out there,” she said, fully expecting more cases to be reported in the coming days. “So that means we definitely have to still be cautious and continue to follow all of the steps that have been put in place. We can’t stop now and we need to continue to social distance (which means standing at least 6 feet apart from others, preferably more) and not congregate in a place very long.
“We need to hang on a little bit longer.”
As has been the case since the pandemic arrived in Calloway County, Ferguson emphasized that, along with social distancing, frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds at a time and disinfecting surfaces remain keys to defeating the virus. She also said she expects social distancing to continue to be recommended well after the pandemic subsides, along with wearing masks over the mouth and nose.
She said that anyone who may be visiting multiple places while out and about should consider taking more than one mask, so the first can be discarded, then another could be worn. Cloth masks should be laundered often, while surgical masks, she said, need to be reserved only for medical workers and first responders.
