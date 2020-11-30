MURRAY — As the 2020-21 edition of the Murray Bank Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park show burst to life Friday night at Central Park, LaTosha Shankle watched with a smile.
The massive display that has come to be a major attraction of the Christmas holiday season is something that she and other members of the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation team construct. Every day, starting the day after Halloween, they were at work, placing the hundreds of displays that are needed for this show on the grass surfaces of Central or along the sidewalk that lines Chestnut Park.
So, as the first vehicles passed through the ranger station, she and daughter Jasmine welcomed the occupants who bore gifts of canned food items and cash donations, and she reflected on how this year’s show is a bit more meaningful, coming during a global pandemic.
“Now these people can get out and do something that (COVID-19) can’t stop,” LaTosha said of how this activity seems to provide the ultimate in social distancing, something that has become a very well-known term in the past several months as it is seen by medical experts as one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“I enjoy helping put this out because it brightens things up for everybody. It’s an opportunity for everybody to get out and see something and they get to get their kids out here and see all of the lights while getting them out of the house for a while.”
It was not just children getting the chance to enjoy this wonderland of lights and art. Calloway County resident Linda Shropshire brought her dog, Shadow.
“I knew he would love it,” Shropshire said of her black Labrador retriever as he received a dog biscuit from Jasmine. Pooches like Shadow receive dog biscuits while children and their parents receive soft peppermints.
“Just seeing all of the lights makes you feel good. I love it. It’s just beautiful. I don’t really have a favorite. I just love them all.”
Shankle said there are some new features this year. For starters, she said, for the first time since she has helped with the setup, the courthouse building in Central is decorated in lights. She also said there is a display of a penguin driving a truck, along with a nativity scene that has been positioned at the Playhouse in the Park in the rear of Central.
Dave Donnelly of Cincinnati would not know what was new and what was already in place the past several years. Friday, he made his first visit.
“I looks beautiful out there,” Donnelly said before the vehicle in which he was riding headed into the teeth of the display.
Admission is free, but donations of canned/non-perishable food items or cash are suggested.
