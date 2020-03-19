MURRAY — Local banks are urging citizens to be wary of a letter they might receive in the mail that solicits services, but appears to be coming from the bank.
The banks say it is not, and at least two Murray-Calloway County establishments have received calls from concerned customers since this was discovered Tuesday morning.
“We had a couple of customers call in and said they had gotten this in the mail and wondered if this was true,” said Vice President of Marketing Tim Stark of The Murray Bank, who along with Independence Bank has had customers inquire about the mailings that are labeled “Final Notice.”
Inside is a listing that shows a closing date and a loan amount, as well as the lender’s name, which happens to be that of the local bank. Text indicates that the letter is in discussion of protecting a new mortgage.
“We started digging into it a little more. The first thing I can tell you is we don’t send stuff like that out in the mail,” Stark said. “What we have determined is that it’s a third-party vendor (going by the name The Mortgage Service Center) and it looks really official because it does have the bank name, along with how much you owe and other stuff. That’s all public record.
“You, me and anybody could walk up to the courthouse, if it were open right now (the Calloway County Courthouse was closed Tuesday afternoon to public traffic due to COVID-19) and get that information.”
Stark said the The Murray Bank immediately took to social media to begin notifying its customers of this situation.
“We tried to pump out as much information as we could to let them know this was a not a legit thing,” Stark said, explaining that he is not sure if the intention of this mailing is to defraud as much as it is to gain personal information. The bottom line, he said, is making sure customers are protected.
“These are just the times we live in where people have to be ultra safe and ultra conservative right now and know that no bank – and that goes for any bank – is going to call you and ask for information on the phone. No bank is going to call for personal information on the phone or about your accounts on the phone, so people have just got to know that there are going to be a lot of things happening right now.”
Independence Bank President Heidi Schultz also confirmed that at least one customer of that bank locally received the same letter.
