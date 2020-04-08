MURRAY — The first Calloway County fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic has occurred.
Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson said that a Calloway County resident who had been hospitalized the past several days died Tuesday afternoon.
“Anytime you have a death (related to a pandemic) in the community you reside in, it shows that it can happen here,” Ferguson said late Tuesday afternoon. Interviewed for a separate story earlier in the day, she had indicated that the patient was in critical condition. She would not say where the patient died, citing HIPPA privacy guidelines, but Murray-Calloway County Hospital Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said that death did not occur at the MCCH.
“I would hope this would make people more concerned about this than they have been before,” said Ferguson.
The Calloway resident was not included in Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, where he said seven Kentuckians died from the disease since Monday. Those deaths were reported on a day Kentucky reported its highest number of cases in one day since the pandemic began, with 147 new cases.
Beshear has been emphasizing that Kentucky is currently in what he is calling a critical period that will determine how the commonwealth will ultimately emerge from the pandemic.
In the meantime, Ferguson said she and her staff are going to reinforce their efforts to spread the word about the dangers of this disease locally.
“We’ve just got to keep plugging on. We are really trying to get as much information out about this,” she said, strongly emphasizing what she believes is the first rule at this time. “Stay at home! Just stay at home!”
The Health Department offers the following suggestions:
• Social distancing, which is staying 6 feet away and not gathering under any circumstance, is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of exposure to this virus.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should first contact the Calloway County Health Department or a health care provider.
If you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381, or visit the department’s Facebook page for the latest information.
