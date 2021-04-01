MURRAY — As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one new case of COVID-19.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,410 with 3,353 recovered, 8 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 1.31% as of March 4.
There is a new process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site. Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.
