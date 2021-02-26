MURRAY — As of Thursday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one new case of COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said that the patient is a resident of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,319 with 3,254 recovered, 16 isolated at home and one hospitalized, as well 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 4.93% as of Feb. 11.
The Calloway County Health Department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Murray State University CFSB.
Appointments are being scheduled for the Wednesday session directly from the Calloway County Health Department’s sign-up list of individuals both of the county’s over-70 community and others in Phase 1B, as well as some in Phase 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines. Please note that patients must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site.
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
Also, continue to monitor the Calloway County Health Department website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news.
