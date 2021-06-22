MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of two new cases of COVID-19 (no cases for Saturday and Sunday and two cases for Monday). The case count is at 3,553 with 3,497 patients recovered, seven isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
Look on the health department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of June 12, Calloway’s positivity rate is 5.65%.
Anyone who wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is asked to phone the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the Murray-Calloway County community. So contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
