MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,471 with 3,412 recovered, nine isolated at home, one hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of Saturday, Calloway’s positivity rate is 3/34%.
For the latest COVID vaccine information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. The CFSB Center regional vaccination site will no longer be used to administer initial doses. Therefore, if anyone is in need of an initial vaccination, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to determine availability.
