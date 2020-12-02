MURRAY —Tuesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department announced that it had received notification of the county’s 25th death from COVID-19.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the department said in a news release, adding no other information about the patient.
In his daily update from Frankfort, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the Calloway fatality was that of a 75-year-old man. The Calloway death came on the worst day of the pandemic so far in the commonwealth as 35 Kentuckians were reported to have died Tuesday as Beshear also said that 4,151 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday, the most of any day so far.
In addition, the Calloway department received notification of 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases now for Calloway County is now at 1,791 with 1,555 cases recovered, 199 isolated at home and 12 hospitalized. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 13.81% as of Nov. 19.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also features the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.