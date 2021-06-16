MURRAY — As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of four new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is at 3,549 with 3,481 patients having recovered. There were 19 active cases, the highest number in several days, with all of those patients being isolated at home. No patients were requiring treatment at hospitals.
So far, 49 Calloway County patients’ deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
Look on the health department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of June 7, Calloway’s positivity rate is 1.31%.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is asked to call the health department at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, as well as the health department to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.