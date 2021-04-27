MURRAY — As of Monday morning, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of four new cases of COVID-19.
This included no cases for Saturday, four cases for Sunday and no cases for Monday. The total case count during the pandemic is now at 3,463 with 3,405 recovered, nine isolated at home, no hospitalized, and 49 deaths.
Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the community, the health department is periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 2.89% as of April 15.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
