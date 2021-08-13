MURRAY — As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one new death related to COVID-19.
The patient was a resident of Calloway County. In addition, the health Department received notification of 50 new cases (31 cases on Wednesday and 19 cases on Thursday). The case count is now at 3,995 with 3,754 recovered, 177 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized and 54 deaths. Of the new cases, 43 were unvaccinated.
The Calloway County Health Department supports Governor Beshear’s executive order for mandatory masks for schools and childcare facilities. Calloway County Is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of 8/9/21, Calloway’s positivity rate is 12.71%.
If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit.
