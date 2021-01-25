MURRAY — On Sunday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department announced that it had received notification of six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This came after the health department had reported a combined total of 87 cases the previous two days, with 39 on Saturday and 48 on Friday. The six cases is the lowest single-day number in several weeks, but it must be noted that Sunday numbers have been much lower so far during the pandemic and those numbers usually rise quickly beyond that day.
Sunday’s numbers raise the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,062 with 2,770 recovered. There are currently 250 active cases with Calloway patients, with 243 isolated at home and seven hospitalized. The number of hospitalizations has been lower the past few weeks after routinely running in the low teens.
So far. there have been 42 deaths of Calloway patients attributed to the coronavirus. The patients are all residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of Thursday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
