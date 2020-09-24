MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department said that it had received notification of nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The health department said in a news release that the patients are residents of Calloway County. The nine new cases takes the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County to 546, with 487 cases recovered.
Of those cases, 50 are active with 48 isolated at home and two hospitalized. Nine Calloway County patient deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
The health department said that additional details will not be provided in order to respect the privacy of the patients.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in Calloway County, the health department said that it will periodically report the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.38%, as of Monday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the health department’s Facebook page.
