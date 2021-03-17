MURRAY — There is a new process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site appointment.
The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday that patients can go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment.
“If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197,” the health department said in a news release.
The next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday, March 24 at Murray State University’s CFSB Center. There will be 1,100 slots for those individuals who are classified as Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.
•1A – Long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
•1B – Anyone age 70 or older, first responders, Kentucky K-12 school personnel, Kentucky child care workers
•1C – Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 18* or older with CDC highest risk, C19 risk conditions, and all essential workers
Case update
As of 3/17/21, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 1 new case of COVID19. The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,393 with 3,330 recovered, 14 isolated at home, 0 hospitalized, and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.