MURRAY — Once again, winter weather conditions will cause an alteration in the schedule of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Murray State University campus.
Monday, the Calloway County Health Department announced that it opted to postpone the Regional Vaccination Site session scheduled for Wednesday at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus and will move that session to Sunday.
“After our continued review of the national weather forecast for this week for our region, and in conjunction with all appropriate state and local health officials, the Calloway County Health Department has made the decision to schedule our next Regional Vaccination Site to Sunday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the health department said in a news release.
“We will be scheduling appointments for this Sunday directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign-up list of individuals in our over-70 community and others in Phase 1B, per the state vaccination guidelines. Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site this Sunday.”
A session that had been scheduled for last week was moved to this past Sunday out of concerns of an approaching ice storm that did arrive a bit earlier than expected and caused several traffic problems throughout Murray and Calloway County.
This latest postponement came as the Murray area was being lashed by a winter storm that was being forecast to leave a foot of snow before it ended Monday night. The effects of that will probably be felt for the next several days as temperatures will not come close to the freezing mark until this weekend.
In the meantime, another potent winter system is expected to move through the Murray area late Wednesday into Thursday. With moderating temperatures expected by Saturday, though, road conditions, as well as the CFSB Center parking areas, have a chance to improve by the time Sunday’s clinic is set to start.
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, please continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
The health department also urged the public to monitor the Calloway County Health Department website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news.
