MURRAY — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department received notification of one additional death of a Calloway County resident related to COVID-19.
The patient was a resident of Calloway County, the health department said.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the department said in a statement.
In addition, the department said it had received notification of 12 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,056 with 1,899 cases recovered, 112 isolated at home, 13 hospitalized and 32 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
The department repeated Tuesday that it will not be reporting cases on weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. In addition, no positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains the latest information.
