MURRAY — As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of no new cases of COVID-19.
This marks the first time in several days that the county has had no new cases confirmed. On at least two of those days, the county reported four.
With Thursday’s report, the case count stands at 3,551 with 3,485 patients having recovered from the coronavirus. There were 17 active cases on Thursday but none of those patients were requiring treatment in hospitals.
There have been 49 deaths to Calloway County patients that are attributed to the pandemic.
Look on the health department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of Saturday, Calloway’s positivity rate was 5.65%, which is considerably higher than in previous weeks, where that figure registered below 1.00.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is asked to call the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Vaccine is readily available in the community, so contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and the health department to schedule an appointment.
