As of Friday morning, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 102, with 80 cases fully recovered, 19 isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department's Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.