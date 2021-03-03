MURRAY — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department said that it had received notification of eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,365 for the pandemic with 3,265 recovered, 52 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Regional Vaccination Site Update
The Calloway County Health Department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
The health department said that it is scheduling appointments for Regional Vaccination Site dates directly from its sign-up list of individuals both in the over 70 community and others in Phase 1B, as well as some in Phase 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines.
“Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call,” the health department said in a news release.
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, patients are advised to continue sign-ups for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
Also, patients can continue to monitor the Calloway County Health Department website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.