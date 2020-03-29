BENTON – The Marshall County Health Department said Sunday afternoon it had received notification of the county’s second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
A news release said the patient is a 35-year-old male and is self-isolating at home. There is no known connection with the first confirmed case. The first case was confirmed Sunday morning and is a 31-year-old male who is also self-isolating at home.
The department said it is currently contact tracing for both of these cases. Contact tracing is a highly effective way to protect the public from infections. This is used to prevent the spread of infections and to provide rapid response to those who might be newly infected. It is a fundamental part of outbreak control, used by public health professionals around the world.
Once a patient has tested positive for the virus, work is carried out to identify anyone who has had close contact with them during the time they are considered to have been infectious. Those who test positive for coronavirus will speak to a clinician who gathers detailed information on places they visited and people they came into close contact with since they became unwell. This builds a very specific picture of the people who need to be contacted, such as family members or co-workers.
Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.
A close contact can be defined as someone living in the same household, someone who had direct or physical contact with an infected person, or someone who has been in close proximity for an extended period of time. People who have passed the patient in the street or in a store are at very low risk and will not be traced.
