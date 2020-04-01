MURRAY – As new positive cases are confirmed in Kentucky and around the country every day, the public continues to be anxious about contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the Calloway County Health Department, if you have come into close contact with anyone who is diagnosed, the department will call you immediately.
Calloway County has so far had three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with the latest one announced Sunday. Kim Paschall, director of nursing for the health department, said those three cases were unrelated.
A critical way of slowing and hopefully stopping the spread of the virus is interviewing the patient to get a contact history and then calling those close contacts to warn them that they need to self-quarantine. Paschall explained the process.
“The minute that a health care provider, hospital or doctor’s office receives a positive COVID-19 result, they immediately have to call either the local health department or the regional epidemiologist,” Paschall said. “They’ve got to make that phone call pretty quick. That gets the ball rolling on our end. Once they’ve let the patient know of their positive result – the ordering provider will do that – we immediately call them and we will get a list of their close contacts. And by close contacts, I mean less than six feet distance or more than 30 minutes spent with those people.
“So we will immediately call those close contacts and we provide them, as well as the positive case, with specific instructions on how to isolate. They have guidance to report their signs and symptoms and their temperature to us, so we’re in contact with them daily throughout their isolation period.
“For a person who tests positive, the recommended isolation period for them is 14 days after their onset of symptoms, and then a close contact’s isolation period is 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.
“We also will ask the positive case the day they got sick, and of course, they need to isolate for 14 days after, but then we talk to them about the previous 14 days because that incubation period could be anywhere from two to 14 days. We go back the previous 14 days and we get a list of all the people that they’ve come into close contact with during that two-week period before they got sick. We’ll usually get a good list of people that we have to call. We go over things with them and we tell them to isolate and watch for symptoms.”
The hope, of course, is that none of those close contacts become sick and that their quarantines turn out to be mere precaution. If they do get sick, even further steps must be taken.
“The CDC recommends right now that just those primary close contacts are the ones to be isolated. If those primary close contacts become sick at any point, then we reach out and we get their close contacts. So it’s kind of like a web.”
Paschall said throughout the pandemic, the Calloway County Health Department has been in constant communication with the Kentucky Department of Health and the regional epidemiologist for this area for their guidance through the process. She said the contact list is put together in a very short period of time.
“If we find out a positive, we’re on the phone with them in 10 minutes and we’re calling the people that need to be contacted,” she said. “So it’s a very quick process.”
Paschall said that when someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 locally, she typically takes all the names of close contacts and calls them herself. At the same time, another person, usually Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson, alerts the media. Meanwhile, a third person reaches out to the department’s community partners to make sure they are aware since they could receive phone calls from the public inquiring about the case as well.
“We try to coordinate it all at the same time so that nobody finds out before somebody else,” Paschall said. “If it’s on a weekend, we all come to the health department and immediately start working on it. (Close contacts) are going to hear immediately unless we’re just not able to get in touch with them. (If that happens) we’re going to leave a message with them and it’s going to be an urgent message – ‘You need to call us right now.’”
Each person who is instructed to self-quarantine is issued a cell phone by the health department so they can be contacted every day, Paschall said.
Ferguson said that while some in the community might wish to know who has contracted COVID-19 so far, the health department is limited by medical privacy laws in what information they can release publicly.
“We cannot release the names of any positive cases to the media,” she said. “That is absolutely not going to happen. We are not even comfortable as a local health department releasing the sex and age of the people right now because it’s just so easy (for some people to figure out the identity). You could potentially find out who that person is if you go far enough into that and we just do not want a person to be targeted because they came up positive with the coronavirus. They’re not going to catch it on purpose. So we just want to be very careful about the information we give out.
“I think it’s important (to keep the identity confidential) because the health department has the responsibility of contacting the people who were in the closest contact with the positive case. That is our responsibility to do that. Now, if the people who have close contact with the positive case want to go about and tell other people that they were in contact with that person, that’s totally up to that person. But from a health department standpoint, we are simply responsible for contacting those closest contacts, making sure that they are isolated and we are monitoring them on a daily basis, they are reporting to us and we are in contact with them on a daily basis. But above and beyond that, we really don’t feel like we have to provide any more information than that to the public because we are taking care of what we need to take care of at this point.”
Ferguson said that though she didn’t know how likely it would be for health officials who released names of COVID-19 patients to be prosecuted, she certainly didn’t want to find out.
“We realize that people are definitely worried about this coronavirus because it’s a scary thing,” she said. “We know that it’s highly contagious and that’s why we’re focusing so much on social distancing and avoiding people gathering and trying to get the word across to wash your hands as often as you possibly can.
“The social distancing is so important right now, and I think, according to the information we’re getting, it’s working. What we’re doing in Kentucky seems to be working so far compared to the states that are surrounding us. We have fewer cases than any of our surrounding states, so we just have to be diligent. This is going to be our normal for a while.”
According to WPSD-TV, Benjamin Harp – the pastor of the Word of Faith church in Mayfield and a licensed respiratory therapist – has made arrangements with his employer, National Wound Care, to administer drive-thru COVID-19 tests at his church. Ferguson said she hadn’t heard of anything similar being planned in Calloway County, but she hoped that the steps the state has taken so far will slow the spread before more testing becomes available.
“Once we start to see more testing in Kentucky, obviously, there’s the likelihood that we could potentially see more positive cases,” she said. “But I also think that with our governor’s guidance, I feel like maybe we have slowed down the spread of the virus just by some of the measures he had taken early on, compared to other states.”
