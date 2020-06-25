MURRAY — With a spike underway in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, the Calloway County Health Department Wednesday asked residents to take extra precautions to stem this pattern.
Wednesday, the department reported two more cases in which patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, sending the total number during the pandemic to 69. Those cases also marked the 15th and 16th within the last week or so, after the county had gone several days with no cases reported.
Calloway County Health Department Director of Nursing Kim Paschall said there have been at least six newly confirmed cases since Monday of this week. She notes that this spike in cases was expected due to the re-opening of the economy, but it proves that everyone needs to continue to follow the safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene, and mask wearing to prevent the spread of this virus.
“This virus is still active in our community and we must continue safe practices, especially with more openings occurring in the next few weeks, which includes the allowance for mass gatherings of 50 or less,” warned Paschall.
The department said that the two cases reported Wednesday are for patients residing in Calloway County. Of the 69 cases reported so far, 56 patients have fully recovered, while 11 are isolated at home. One is currently hospitalized.
One Calloway patient, so far, has died.
She also noted that it is of the utmost importance that everyone wears a mask while in public or in any situation where they are not able to be socially distant.
“The wearing of masks provides a barrier to the spread of the virus and you should assume that not only are other people potentially infectious and but that you are infectious as well,” she said.
Amy Ferguson, the department’s public health director, also talked about a new testing strategy.
“In light of the recent spikes, the Calloway County Health Department will begin COVID testing (at no charge) for those individuals with no payor source on Monday,” she said. “If you are someone who does have a payor source, such as private insurance, please contact your medical provide to obtain testing. However, if you do not have a payor source, please call us at 270-753-3381 and schedule an appointment.”
Ferguson said that testing for COVID-19 is extremely important for the continuation of the re-opening process in Calloway County, so that early intervention and mitigation can occur to decrease the opportunities for the virus to spread.
Anyone with questions or needing additional is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the department’s Facebook page.
