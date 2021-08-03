MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the past few days.
That was broken into 24 cases on Saturday, 16 cases on Sunday and 18 cases on Monday. The case count is now at 3,790 with 3,600 recovered, 126 isolated at home, 13 hospitalized and 51 deaths. Of the 58 cases, 52 cases were unvaccinated individuals.
“Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus,” the health department said in a news release.
“As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health:
1. Get vaccinated.
2. Wear a mask.
3. Practice social distancing.
4. Avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable.
5.Postpone large public events.
Here is the latest CDC guidance regarding quarantine and isolation guidelines:
•Quarantine when you might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus;
•You isolate when you have been infected with the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms;
•Quarantine for those who have been exposed to a case of COVID-19;
•Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19;
•Watch for fever (100.4F), cough, shortness of breath, or other covid symptoms;
•If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID.
••For those who are fully vaccinated, meaning it has been at least two weeks since completion of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or at least two weeks since one dose of Johnson and Johnson: People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who has COVID, unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3 to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
Isolation:
If you have been diagnosed with COVID you should stay in isolation for 10 days after your symptoms first appeared and it has been at least 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever reducing medications and other symptoms of covid are improving.
“CDC does have other options for quarantine, but during the time Calloway County is in the RED ZONE with a high number of cases, we will recommend the 14 days of quarantine and re-evaluate when we return to low transmission numbers,” the health department said.
