MURRAY — There were a couple of items of positive news from the Calloway County Health Department Tuesday in regard to the county’s situation with COVID-19.
First was the fact that no cases were reported, which had not happened in several days. Whether it will be a sign of things to come will be determined later.
Something else the health department was able to report was that Monday’s figures that showed 13 new cases was incorrectly reported. While it was still high, the actual number was lowered to 11 as two of Monday’s cases were mistakenly said to have been Calloway residents when they, in fact, were for residents of other counties.
That leaves the county at 294 total cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic. The number of patients who have fully recovered from the virus also went up Tuesday to 257, which is eight more than Monday. Active cases are at 31, with 29 isolated at home and two being hospitalized.
The number of deaths has not changed from Monday, which is when the county’s sixth death was reported.
