MURRAY — With Monday afternoon’s daily COVID-19 update from the Calloway County Health Department came a stark reminder that, while impressive gains have been made in recent weeks, the coronavirus still poses a dangerous threat.
The health department reported only one new case Monday, but it also reported something that has not been part of its report in several weeks, a death.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the department said in a news release, adding that the patient was a resident of Calloway County, marking the 49th death of a Calloway patient that has been attributed to the virus during the pandemic.
The one new case moved the county’s total to 3,390 with 3,324 recovered and 17 isolated at home. There were no Calloway patients hospitalized Monday. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the community, the health department is periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 1.31% as of March 4.
Regional Vaccination
Site update
The Calloway County Health Department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center. Access is available through the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines,” the health department said. “Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.
“There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, please continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.”
The health department asks that the public continue to monitor its website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.