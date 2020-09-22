MURRAY — As of Monday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 535, with 472 cases recovered.
There are 54 active cases of COVID-19 included in those numbers, with 53 of those isolated at home and one requiring hospitalization.
Nine Calloway patients have died as a result of the virus during the pandemic. The health department said that additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy of those patients.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department said that it will periodically report the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 3.75% as of Thursday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. More information is available on the department’s Facebook page.
